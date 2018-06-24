Meet daughter of legendary Nigerian footballer, Jay Jay Okocha (photos)

- Legendary footballer, Jay Jay Okocha's daughter served major sauce recently on social media

- Daniella had people drooling when she shared sassy photos of herself

Many people know legendary football player, Jay Jay Okocha for his skills but not many know he has put gorgeous children on earth. Just recently, his daughter Daniella released lovely photos on social media and anyone can tell she's drop dead gorgeous.

The young girl served major beauty goals when she posed in a body suit and lacey pants with fancy sunglasses. Daniella looked to be vacationing in an exotic city and the young lady looked every shade of hot.

The pretty lady also looked a lot like her daddy who has made his mark in the football world and is accepted worldwide as a great footballer of his time.

Here are the gorgeous photos of the beauty below:

Isn't she lovely?

