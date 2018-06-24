Marry your best friend - Peter Okoye reveals why he bought a Range Rover for his wife

- Peter Okoye who recently surprised his wife with a Range Rover SUV has revealed the reason why he did so
- The singer revealed that he bought the SUV for his wife because she was there when he had nothing
- It was gathered that the SUV is worth N24million
Peter Okoye, one half of the now defunct music group PSquare who recently surprised his wife with a brand new Range Rover SUV, has revealed the reason why he bought the gift out of the blue.
The singer had reportedly given his wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye a Range Rover SUV worth N24million.
To capture the emotional and romantic moment the singer had invited Wotzup ONTV and he had shared the reason why he decided to shower his wife with love.
In the video, Peter Okoye had expressed that everything he owns is his wife's too after 15 years of loving each other. He further explained that he married his best friend that why their relationship blossoms.
He said: “Anything I own, she owns. She was there for me when I had nothing.”
According to the doting husband, he shows her how much he loves her in an extraordinary way sometimes because she was there for him when he had nothing. He also stated that he children always remind him of what they have.
“Well, I’m really… I’m super excited. I can’t really even… I’m really shy, so don’t take my shyness for not being surprised. I’m surprised and really, really excited. I can’t believe it."
The excited woman also shared reasons why her husband did what he dide. She said: "All my hard work na, all these years. I deserve it. Peter, I love you every, very much. I’m so, so grateful for this… I’m shocked. Thank you so much, I really appreciate this.”
Watch video below:
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
