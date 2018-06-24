Military owed Abiola N45bn it wasn’t ready to pay - Sule Lamido

- Sule Lamido has revealed why the Nigerian Military annulled the June 12 election

- The former governor of Jigawa state said the Military thought MKO Abiola would seize the opportunity to take the money owed him

- According to Lamido, the Military owed Abiola N45 billion from contracts executed for the ministry of communication

A former governor of Jigawa state and the national secretary of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Sule Lamido, has said that the Nigerian military was owing late Moshood Abiola N45 billion before his death.

Lamido said the money was for contracts executed by International Telephone and Telecommunication for Nigeria's ministry of communication.

Punch reports that Lamido while speaking on the annulment of the June 12, election which saw Abiola as the winner of the presidential seat said the military high command however refused the make the payment.

He said the late Abiola had come with the claim that his company was owed N45 billion for contracts just after General Murtala Muhammed had died.

"When (General) Murtala (Muhammed) died, Abiola came in with a claim that he was owed, I think, about N45 billion for contracts executed by International Telephone and Telecommunication for the Ministry of Communications.

The military high command at that time said no. He went round the Emirs in the North to lobby and the emirs asked that they (military) should please pay the money.

They (military) said they cancelled the June 12 elections because if they made him President, he would take his money and the country will become bankrupt," Lamido said.

"Those who were close to Abacha should know this, because Abacha was then one of the big shots; they were all aware. There was this Bosnian war going on in Yugoslavia. I said sir; the Nigerian people are very innocent. This is like the case of a Bosnian woman rapped by a Christian Serb who got pregnant.

Yes, it is true that the pregnancy is a product of raape but this is also my flesh and blood, I cannot kill it. This (election) is my baby, my flesh and blood, I will not kill it. I said so.

We went through a process and expenditure, the campaign, the election day and even the entire government machinery was involved in the election which we won and you are now coming with the excuse that you owed some money.

That’s your problem. The baby is my baby. Yes, it is a product of raape but I can’t kill it. At that time, the Nigerian mood had been worked to go against June 12," Lamido added.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that a daughter of the self-acclaimed president of the June 12, 1993 election, had apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari over incident that might have occurred within the June 1993 election and the death of her father.

Hafsat Abiola-Costello during the June 12 investiture in honour of her father and two others said things seem impossible until its done.

Apologising to President Buhari and his family, Hafsat said it is unbelievable that the president was used by God as an instrument to restoring honour to her father.

