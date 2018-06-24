White House press secretary kicked out of restaurant for working for Trump

The White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant, Red Hen, in Lexington by its owner because she supports and works for President Donald Trump.
Independent reports that Sanders said the incident happened on Friday, June 22 and said that she politely left.
She said the owner’s actions “say far more about her than they do about me”.
Stephanie Wilkinson who is the owner of the restaurant reportedly said she had told Sanders her establishment "has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation"
“I’m not a huge fan of confrontation
“This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.”
According to Washington Post, Wilkinson said Sanders was in service of an "inhumane and unethical" administration.
It was reported that “Sanders and her party were waiting for their main courses when Ms Wilkinson gathered her staff to ask if they wanted her to ask the press secretary to leave. The staff said yes and Ms Wilkinson took Ms Sanders outside to talk - where the owner said she had had got her point across in a polite and direct manner.”
Sander also tweeted about it saying she respects those she disagrees with.
Meanwhile, not fewer than 34 Nigerians were reportedly deported from the United States of America (USA). The deportees allegedly arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Wednesday, June 20.
The deportees which comprise of 32 males and two females were sent back home on various offences bothering on homicide, fraud, carrying prohibited items, impersonation, among other offences, Daily Trust reports.
NAIJ.com gathered that they arrived aboard a chartered Omni Air International B767 aircraft which landed at 14:35 hr (2:35pm). The aircraft reportedly departed at exactly 4: 30 pm.
Street Gist: Will Nigeria be a better place with Trump as president? | on NAIJ.com TV
[embedded content]
