Super Eagles players, NFF rejoice with Carl Ikeme on victory over acute leukemia



- Super Eagles players’ and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) eggheads are excited after former first choice shot-stopper, Carl Ikeme has fully recovered from acute leukemia

- The 32-year-old took to the social media to announce the cheering news on Saturday

- Ikeme has been undergoing chemotherapy at a London medical facility for over 12 months

Super Eagles players and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) eggheads are excited following the cheering news that former first choice shot-stopper, Carl Ikeme, has fully recovered from acute leukemia.

The 32-year-old Wolves goalkeeper took to the social media to announce the cheering news, less than 24-hours after the Super Eagles’ defeated Iceland 2-0 at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Interestingly, Ikeme has been undergoing chemotherapy at a London medical facility for over 12 months.

