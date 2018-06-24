Super Eagles players, NFF rejoice with Carl Ikeme on victory over acute leukemia

- Super Eagles players’ and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) eggheads are excited after former first choice shot-stopper, Carl Ikeme has fully recovered from acute leukemia
- The 32-year-old took to the social media to announce the cheering news on Saturday
- Ikeme has been undergoing chemotherapy at a London medical facility for over 12 months
Super Eagles players and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) eggheads are excited following the cheering news that former first choice shot-stopper, Carl Ikeme, has fully recovered from acute leukemia.
The 32-year-old Wolves goalkeeper took to the social media to announce the cheering news, less than 24-hours after the Super Eagles’ defeated Iceland 2-0 at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia.
Interestingly, Ikeme has been undergoing chemotherapy at a London medical facility for over 12 months.
Responding to Ikeme’s cheering tweet, the NFF tweeted: “Great News! We are with you through and through and God will see this healing through. #OurCarlIsBack.”
On the other hand, Troost-Ekong wrote: “Thank God bro, best news! You are inspirational. We are with you all the way until you are cured.”
While Balogun, the other-half of the ‘Oyibo Wall’ submitted with his own tweet: “This is the best news in this World Cup so far.”
The Super Eagles battle Argentina’s Albiceleste in their last Group D showdown on Tuesday at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Ikeme has revealed that his cancer is in complete remission.
Last summer, the shot-stopper was diagnosed with acute leukemia after returning abnormal blood tests and he has not been able to play football since then.
