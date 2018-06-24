Aggrieved members of APC would not relent until justice prevails - Minister vows

- The minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu has spoken on the situation of the APC in Oyo state
- Shittu said his camp was already in court to seek a redress regarding the state congress election
- The minister noted that he was sure that justice would be done to the election
The minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Sunday, June 24, vowed that the aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state would not relent until justice prevailed.
Shittu made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the ongoing APC Convention venue in Abuja.
The minister, who never hides his intention to contest for the governorship seat in the state on the APC platform come 2019, has been having a running battle with governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state over who controls the party’s structure in the state.
Ajimobi was reported to have said that he would not support Shittu in his bid to succeed him as governor of the state.
Against the backdrop, the recently-concluded elections to elect party’s executives in the state witnessed parallel congresses.
The minister, who said his camp was already in court to seek a redress regarding the state congress election, said he was sure that justice would be done.
‘’We are already in court. So to that extent, we will have to await the final outcome. There has been disagreement as to the congresses which we held.
‘’You remember there were parallel congresses. Parallel congresses because those who never bought forms for ward congress eventually are the ones who have been sworn in as the state’s executives of the party.
‘’Obviously that is injustice by the party. So we, loyal members, who have made effort to build this party, we have taken this disagreement to court and we believe that justice will be done at the end of the day.”
He, however, assured that despite the development in the state, his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC was still hundred per cent.
‘’If my loyalty is not 100%, I won’t be here. Nobody forced me to be here. My loyalty is to the president and to the party.
‘’Those who are creating problems for us in Oyo state are not the founders of the party. They are not the reason why we are in APC.
‘’We are in APC as foundation members and by the grace of God, my loyalty is 100% to the party because I believe, at the end of the day, what the temporary executives of the party have not been able to do, the court will do it for us.”
Shittu, who described the party’s convention as a success, commended the security agencies for what he called ‘’a wonderful job.”
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Shittu and thirty five other aggrieved members of the APC in the state asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to declare null and void the congress that led to the emergence of Chief Akin Oke as the state party chairman.
Shittu in a statement signed by the director, media and strategy of his campaign organisation, Saheed Oladele, said that a letter had been written to the party's national chairman, John Oyegun, urging him not to allow the state executives led by Oke to participate in the national convention holding on Saturday, June 23.
Source: Naija.ng
