Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

We are ready to fight for justice in Oyo APC , Shittu insists



The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Sunday, vowed that the aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State would not relent until justice prevailed.

Shittu made the remark in an interview with  Newsmen at the ongoing APC Convention venue in Abuja.

The minister, who never hides his intention to contest for the governorship seat in the state on the APC platform come 2019, has been having a running battle with Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State over who controls the party’s structure in the state.

Ajimobi was reported to have said that he would not support Shittu in his bid to succeed him as governor of the state.

Against the backdrop, the recently-concluded elections to elect party’s executives in the state witnessed parallel congresses.

The minister, who said his camp was already in court to seek a redress regarding the state congress election, said he was sure that justice would be done.

‘’We are already in court. So to that extent, we will have to await the final outcome. There has been disagreement as to the congresses which we held.

‘’You remember there were parallel congresses. Parallel congresses because those who never bought forms for ward congress eventually are the ones who have been sworn in as the state’s executives of the party.

‘’Obviously that is injustice by the party. So we, loyal members, who have made effort to build this party, we have taken this disagreement to court and we believe that justice will be done at the end of the day,” he said.

Minister for Communications, Chief Adebayo Shittu

He, however, assured that despite the development in the state, his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC was still hundred per cent.

‘’If my loyalty is not 100%, I won’t be here. Nobody forced me to be here. My loyalty is to the president and to the party.

‘’Those who are creating problems for us in Oyo State are not the founders of the party. They are not the reason why we are in APC.

‘’We are in APC as foundation members and by the grace of God, my loyalty is 100% to the party because I believe, at the end of the day, what the temporary executives of the party have not been able to do, the court will do it for us,” he said.

Shittu, who described the party’s convention as a success, commended the security agencies for what he called ‘’a wonderful job.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/06/2018 07:19:00 You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?

You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?

Have you ever asked yourself what the Nigerian dream is? A lot of people believe that the Nigerian dream is to travel and settle abroad.

0 News 24/06/2018 07:20:00 UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class

UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and

0 News 24/06/2018 07:26:00 Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted

Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted

Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has reacted to reports that he said only prostitutes and homosexuals make it in Nollywood.According to an interview originally published by

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/06/2018 05:18:00 Comic actor Victor Osuagwu reveals why he used a tipper truck as his wedding vehicle

Comic actor Victor Osuagwu reveals why he used a tipper truck as his wedding vehicle

- Nollywood thespian Victor Osuagwu has opened up about his beautiful marriage ceremony- According to the actor who used a tipper truck as his wedding

0 News 22/06/2018 20:12:00 NDLEA intercepts 103,000kg of Tramadol in 15 months

NDLEA intercepts 103,000kg of Tramadol in 15 months

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted 102,090.48kg of Tramadol, a psychotropic drug and opiate derivative recently banned by the Federal Government. It

0 News 18/06/2018 19:58:00 Police arrest eight cultists, gunmen kill four in Plateau

Police arrest eight cultists, gunmen kill four in Plateau

Friday Olokor, Jos The Plateau State Police Command, on Monday, confirmed the arrest and detention of eight members of a dreaded cult group known as Yan

0 News 20/06/2018 06:53:00 Pulse Opinion: In Lagos, trucks and containers are licensed to kill

Pulse Opinion: In Lagos, trucks and containers are licensed to kill

Last night, June 19, 2018, a menacing truck laden with timber, ascended the Ojuelegba bridge in mainland Lagos, swerved this way and that, lost its

0 News 21/06/2018 14:45:00 ‎FG withholds Paris Club refund to starve Ekiti, says Fayose

‎FG withholds Paris Club refund to starve Ekiti, says Fayose

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused the Federal Government of deliberately withholding the release of the Paris Club refund to

0 News 17/06/2018 10:42:00 Electricity: Generation to national grid drops by 1,087.6MW-TCN

Electricity: Generation to national grid drops by 1,087.6MW-TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says there has been a drop in the electricity generated  into the national grid by a  total of 1,087.6Mega

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron