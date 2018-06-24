England vs Panama : Sterling keeps England place after media row

Raheem Sterling kept his place in England’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Group G clash against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod despite suggestions he would be dropped for Marcus Rashford.
Gareth Southgate made only one change from the team that beat Tunisia 2-1, drafting in Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the injured Dele Alli.
There had been speculation that Sterling would be replaced by Manchester United’s Rashford after Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland was pictured with a piece of paper showing an apparent line-up for Sunday’s game, with the Manchester City star omitted.
That prompted a row about the role of the media, with some questioning why the photograph had been published. Southgate played down the issue on Saturday.
England are seeking three points that would secure their place in the last 16 and also take Belgium through.
Panama boss Hernan Gomez picked the same team that lost 3-0 to Belgium in their opener.
The Central American team, who picked up five yellow cards in that game, will be knocked out along with Tunisia if they lose.
Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group G match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday (1200 GMT kick-off):
England (3-5-2)
Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones; Harry Maguire; Jordan Henderson, Kieran Trippier, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Hareem Sterling, Harry Kane (capt)
Coach: Gareth Southgate (Eng)
Panama (4-5-1)
Jaime Penedo; Michael Murillo, Roman Torres (capt), Fidel Escobar, Eric Davis; Gabriel Gomez, Edgar Barcenas, Armando Cooper, Anibal Godoy, Jose Luis Rodriguez; Blas Perez
Coach: Hernan Gomez (COL)
Referee: Ghead Grisha (EGY)
Related Articles
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?
Have you ever asked yourself what the Nigerian dream is? A lot of people believe that the Nigerian dream is to travel and settle abroad.
UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class
The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and
Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted
Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has reacted to reports that he said only prostitutes and homosexuals make it in Nollywood.According to an interview originally published by
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Obaseki assures Edo market women of better structures
By Simon Ebegbulem BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, weekend, said that the state government would ensure that proper structures were put in place in the
Tragic Death: Accidents kill 15 in Ogun
Back to Article
Buhari/nPDP faceoff: I am with president - Nwuke
- A former federal lawmaker has sided with President Buhari over his face-off with menbers of nPDP- He said the nPDP had been sufficiently accommodated
Wilder taunts Joshua
Deontay Wilder has taunted Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua, as a potential heavyweight unification fight between the two is yet to be confirmed. In a video
Amnesty: Ex – militants storm NASS, say We are being shortchanged
By Henry UmoruABUJA – HUNDREDS of ex- militants in the Niger Delta region purportedly offered amnesty in 2011 by the federal government of Nigeria, yesterday
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>