Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

England vs Panama : Sterling keeps England place after media row



Raheem Sterling kept his place in England’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Group G clash against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod despite suggestions he would be dropped for Marcus Rashford.

Tunisia Vs England
England’s Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal

Gareth Southgate made only one change from the team that beat Tunisia 2-1, drafting in Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the injured Dele Alli.

There had been speculation that Sterling would be replaced by Manchester United’s Rashford after Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland was pictured with a piece of paper showing an apparent line-up for Sunday’s game, with the Manchester City star omitted.

That prompted a row about the role of the media, with some questioning why the photograph had been published. Southgate played down the issue on Saturday.

England are seeking three points that would secure their place in the last 16 and also take Belgium through.

Panama boss Hernan Gomez picked the same team that lost 3-0 to Belgium in their opener.

The Central American team, who picked up five yellow cards in that game, will be knocked out along with Tunisia if they lose.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group G match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday (1200 GMT kick-off):

England (3-5-2)

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones; Harry Maguire; Jordan Henderson, Kieran Trippier, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Hareem Sterling, Harry Kane (capt)

Coach: Gareth Southgate (Eng)

Panama (4-5-1)

Jaime Penedo; Michael Murillo, Roman Torres (capt), Fidel Escobar, Eric Davis; Gabriel Gomez, Edgar Barcenas, Armando Cooper, Anibal Godoy, Jose Luis Rodriguez; Blas Perez

Coach: Hernan Gomez (COL)

Referee: Ghead Grisha (EGY)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/06/2018 07:19:00 You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?

You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?

Have you ever asked yourself what the Nigerian dream is? A lot of people believe that the Nigerian dream is to travel and settle abroad.

0 News 24/06/2018 07:20:00 UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class

UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and

0 News 24/06/2018 07:26:00 Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted

Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted

Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has reacted to reports that he said only prostitutes and homosexuals make it in Nollywood.According to an interview originally published by

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 17/06/2018 20:33:00 Obaseki assures Edo market women of better structures

Obaseki assures Edo market women of better structures

By Simon Ebegbulem BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, weekend, said that the state government would ensure that proper structures were put in place in the

0 News 23/06/2018 06:26:00 Tragic Death: Accidents kill 15 in Ogun

Tragic Death: Accidents kill 15 in Ogun

Back to Article

0 News 20/06/2018 08:20:00 Buhari/nPDP faceoff: I am with president - Nwuke

Buhari/nPDP faceoff: I am with president - Nwuke

- A former federal lawmaker has sided with President Buhari over his face-off with menbers of nPDP- He said the nPDP had been sufficiently accommodated

0 News 18/06/2018 22:34:00 Wilder taunts Joshua

Wilder taunts Joshua

Deontay Wilder has taunted Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua, as a potential heavyweight unification fight between the two is yet to be confirmed. In a video

0 News 22/06/2018 06:27:00 Amnesty: Ex – militants storm NASS, say We are being shortchanged

Amnesty: Ex – militants storm NASS, say We are being shortchanged

By Henry UmoruABUJA – HUNDREDS of ex- militants in the Niger Delta region purportedly offered amnesty in 2011 by the federal government of Nigeria, yesterday

0 News 17/06/2018 23:06:00 Buhari: Anglican Church praises President for granting financial autonomy to state legislature, judiciary

Buhari: Anglican Church praises President for granting financial autonomy to state legislature, judiciary

Back to Article

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron