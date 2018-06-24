Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

FIFA disciplines teams over fans’ infractions



The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentina FA and the Croatia FA over unruly fans and fined Polish Football Association 10,000 Swiss Francs.

The Committee also warned Polish Football Association on Sunday because of the display of a political and offensive banner by Polish fans during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H match played between Poland and Senegal.

The several crowd disturbance incidents involving fans of Argentina and Croatia during the Group D match on June 21 at Nizhny Novgorod caused the disciplinary proceedings.

FIFA

The  match played at the Spartak Stadium on Tuesday had seen Senegal winning 2-1.

Croatia had won the match 3-0.

Already, the Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri for their goal celebration during their match against Serbia.

Switzerland had won the Group E match played on June 22 in Kaliningrad 2-1.

In relation to the same match, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Serbian FA for crowd disturbance and the display of political and offensive messages by Serbian fans.

Furthermore, a preliminary investigation has been opened against the Serbian national team coach, Mladen Krstajic, for alleged statements made in the aftermath of the said match.

Meanwhile, FIFA has released background information on disciplinary matters at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It said the information applied to cautions and expulsions imposed during the final competition of Russia 2018.

According to the information which has now been circulated to all the teams, single yellow cards received by players would be cancelled after the quarter-finals.

It also said a player would automatically be suspended from his team’s following match if he receives two cautions during two different matches,.

“If a player is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card, he will automatically be suspended from his team’s following match. In addition, further sanctions, such as additional suspensions and fines, et cetera, may be imposed,’’ a statement by FIFA said.

