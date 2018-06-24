FIFA disciplines teams over fans’ infractions

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentina FA and the Croatia FA over unruly fans and fined Polish Football Association 10,000 Swiss Francs.
The Committee also warned Polish Football Association on Sunday because of the display of a political and offensive banner by Polish fans during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H match played between Poland and Senegal.
The several crowd disturbance incidents involving fans of Argentina and Croatia during the Group D match on June 21 at Nizhny Novgorod caused the disciplinary proceedings.
The match played at the Spartak Stadium on Tuesday had seen Senegal winning 2-1.
Croatia had won the match 3-0.
Already, the Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri for their goal celebration during their match against Serbia.
Switzerland had won the Group E match played on June 22 in Kaliningrad 2-1.
In relation to the same match, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Serbian FA for crowd disturbance and the display of political and offensive messages by Serbian fans.
Furthermore, a preliminary investigation has been opened against the Serbian national team coach, Mladen Krstajic, for alleged statements made in the aftermath of the said match.
Meanwhile, FIFA has released background information on disciplinary matters at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup.
It said the information applied to cautions and expulsions imposed during the final competition of Russia 2018.
According to the information which has now been circulated to all the teams, single yellow cards received by players would be cancelled after the quarter-finals.
It also said a player would automatically be suspended from his team’s following match if he receives two cautions during two different matches,.
“If a player is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card, he will automatically be suspended from his team’s following match. In addition, further sanctions, such as additional suspensions and fines, et cetera, may be imposed,’’ a statement by FIFA said.
Related Articles
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?
Have you ever asked yourself what the Nigerian dream is? A lot of people believe that the Nigerian dream is to travel and settle abroad.
UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class
The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and
Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted
Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has reacted to reports that he said only prostitutes and homosexuals make it in Nollywood.According to an interview originally published by
Most Watched VideosView all posts
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Anambra govt begins revalidation of land titles
By Tony Nezianya AWKA—ANAMBRA State government through its Ministry of Lands is to carry out a revalidation exercise in some Government Layouts in the state. Willie ObianoThis
Lai Mohammed: Zamfara has suffered more killings than Benue, Taraba combined, Minister says
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has warned against manipulating narratives around alleged herdsmen killings in Benue and Taraba states, noting that Zamfara
England’s Kane mirrors Maradona in his passion –Pochettino
England captain Harry Kane displays the same level of passion as Diego Maradona, the man who singlehandedly destroyed English hopes in the 1986 World Cup,
Germany World Cup games are now finals, says Neuer
Germany captain Manuel Neuer said Tuesday their two remaining World Cup group games are now effectively “finals” as the holders fight to stay in the
World Cup 2018: Chicharito the hero as Mexico beat South Korea
Chicharito and Carlos Vela were hailed as heroes as Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F encounter on Saturday,
Nigeria vs Iceland : Super Eagles on fire, Vikings in trouble – Odegbami
Nigeria vs Iceland : The Vikings of Iceland that held Argentina to a draw in the first game of Group D in the FIFA World
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>