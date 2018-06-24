Police arrest 21 persons over killing in Lagos

The police in Lagos have arrested 21 persons over the killing of a man at Alapere-Ketu, following a clash by two cult groups.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Alapere Police Division had raided some cultists’ hideouts and made arrests on Kazeem, Aminu and Akampson Streets in Alapere.
The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the arrest to NAN on Sunday.
He said that the suspects were being interrogated.
“Those linked to the crime will be prosecuted after the conclusion of investigation,” Oti said.
NAN reports that two rival cult groups clashed on June 16 in Alapere, resulting in the death of a man.
A resident of the area told NAN on condition of anonymity that cult clash had been on in Alapere for long.
The source named the rival cult groups as Eiye and Aiye confraternities.
NAN
Related Articles
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?
Have you ever asked yourself what the Nigerian dream is? A lot of people believe that the Nigerian dream is to travel and settle abroad.
UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class
The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and
Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted
Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has reacted to reports that he said only prostitutes and homosexuals make it in Nollywood.According to an interview originally published by
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Most Read NewsView all posts
Oluwo donates N1.5bn medical equipment
Dayo Ojerinde The Oluwo of Iwo land, Osun State, Oba Abulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, on Monday, donated medical equipment worth N1.5bn to hospitals in Iwo land. A statement
2018 Budget cut: NASS is proving that they are enemies of the people - Group
- A Muslim group has reacted to the action of the National Assembly concerning the 2018 budget- MURIC described the action of the legislators as
Breaking: Innoson’s arraignment stalled as NJC withdraws Justice Dada from case
The scheduled arraignment on Friday of Innocent Chukwuma, known popularly as Innoson at an Ikeja Special Offences Court has suffered a setback, following the withdrawal
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Nigeria’s best-dressed man - Banky W
- Nigerian singer and actor Banky W declares his close friend Ebuka Uchendu as the best-dressed Nigerian man- The musician revealed this in an article
Police/ Military rivalry: Hold CP, Military heads responsible – Maj. Gen. Okon
* As Military appeals to Police to synergize to tackle crimes By Evelyn Usman The Nigerian Army, yesterday, in Lagos, said the Commissioner of Police, his contemporary
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>