Entertainment: Yankees' strategy, for better or worse: Take a borderline pitch

The call made the batter, Aaron Judge, cringe.
It was early on — and the moment had little consequence in the New York Yankees’ 4-0 loss to the Rays — but it was another example of what is becoming an issue for the Yankees’ best player. Judge, like his teammates, has been told to avoid baseball’s dated practice of swinging at any close pitch when facing two strikes.
But if Judge, who stands 6 feet 7 inches, has the biggest strike zone in baseball, it seems to come with loosely defined edges.
Entering Saturday, whenever Judge had looked at a pitch outside the zone this season, it was called a strike 4.6 percent of the time — second only to Anthony Rendon’s 5.1 percent for Washington — according to Statcast. The called strikeout Saturday was his 13th this season on a 3-2 pitch, the most in the majors. He has walked 22 times on a full count.
“For me, the strike zone has always been: If it’s something I can drive, it’s most likely a strike,” Judge said Saturday. “I feel like if it’s a ball I really can’t do much with, it’s most likely a ball. So that’s just always been my approach.”
The central tenet of the Yankees’ hitting philosophy is to control the strike zone: Don’t swing at a pitch unless you think it’s a strike, even if it is a borderline pitch, even if it comes with two strikes. Yes, there might be some painful called third strikes, but over the course of 162 games, the benefits will largely outweigh the costs.
“The goal is to get on base and break the dam,” manager Aaron Boone said.
If a hitter is deep in a hole, Boone does not mind if he swings defensively to try to spoil a tough pitch, but with a count of 2-2 or 3-2, the manager wants the Yankees to trust their knowledge of the strike zone.
“The reward for getting on there versus swinging at a pitcher’s pitch that you’re not going to do anything with is a win if you have the discipline to lay off,” Boone said. “And it takes courage, because you’re going to get rung up on a borderline pitch or maybe a pitch just off every now and then.”
This philosophy has served the Yankees exceedingly well so far. For a team that leads the majors in home runs, slugging and runs per game, getting on base is powerful fuel for the engine. In recent days, though, the offense has screeched to a halt, having scored just once in 25 innings.
Saturday’s loss ensured that the Yankees would lose a series for the first time since they dropped two of three at Texas late last month.
“As hitters, we’re not coming through in big situations,” shortstop Didi Gregorius said.
Boone acknowledged that the Yankees had not been swinging the bat well over the past few weeks — they have been held to four or fewer runs in 13 of their past 16 games — and his actions backed up the point. He pulled the infield in with the Yankees trailing by 2-0 in the second inning, only to have Willy Adames ground a ball into left field off Sonny Gray, bringing home Daniel Robertson from third with one out.
As on Friday night, the Yankees hit the ball hard a number of times, but too often into the teeth of the defense, which turned a pair of double plays. Their situational hitting also suffered: Greg Bird struck out with a runner at third with one out in the second, and Neil Walker could not advance Austin Romine after a leadoff double in the third.
The Yankees’ best chance came in the sixth when Judge reaped the reward for a patient approach, taking a full-count fastball from Font just off the outside edge to draw a two-out walk. Judge advanced to second on a passed ball before Gregorius, facing left-hander Jonny Venters, reached on an infield hit that Robertson knocked down at second base to keep Judge at third.
The Rays summoned Ryne Stanek — who opened the game Friday night — to face Giancarlo Stanton and dispatched him on four pitches, the last a 98-mph fastball that Stanton swung through.
If the Yankees, who have not lost three in a row all season, could use another advantage, it might come from a suggestion made to Boone recently: that Judge could be more demonstrative with umpires when he disagrees with a strike call. In a rarity, he was visibly upset Friday night after taking two called third strikes — one of which prevented him from moving a runner to third with nobody out.
Boone, though, said each player would have to do it in his own way.
He also noted that Judge had plenty of support from the bench when it came to voicing displeasure with the umpires.
“It just depends on the situation,” Judge said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys back there and what they do. Most of the time I’m just talking to them, asking them ‘Where did you have that? I just disagree with you.’ They’re always good, telling me: ‘I had that on the corner.’ Now I know that pitch is on the corner of the plate.”
Even if sometimes it isn’t.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Billy Witz © 2018 The New York Times
Related Articles
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?
Have you ever asked yourself what the Nigerian dream is? A lot of people believe that the Nigerian dream is to travel and settle abroad.
UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class
The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and
Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted
Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has reacted to reports that he said only prostitutes and homosexuals make it in Nollywood.According to an interview originally published by
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
VIDEO: Man falls off moving car as fans celebrate Harry Kane’s 2-1 win
A man was thrown off a moving car in an apparent daring-do as England fans mark the 2-1 win over Tunisia in the Monday encounter
Unresolved cases we have in APC is the price we have to pay for success, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the unresolved cases the All Progressive Congress was going through is a price the party will have
Naira continues to retain rate against top foreign currencies at parallel market
- The local currency maintains the same rate against Dollar at parallel market - The local currency, however, appreciated against Pound and slipped against Euro
Fathers Day: Presbyterian Church applauds Ikpeazu over infrastructural devt
Fathers Day : MEMBERS of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, PCN, have applauded the infrastructure development efforts of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and described him as
1500 Nigerians in Italian prisons, says envoy
The Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Stefanou Pontesilli, says no fewer than 1500 Nigerians are serving jail terms for various offences in Italy.Nigerians in Italian
Buhari Shouldnt Have Signed 2018 Budget Into Law - Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central in the National Assembly has expressed worry over the signing of the 2018 budget into law by President Muhammadu
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>