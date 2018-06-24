Abdullahi Ganduje: NANS urges governor to reduce N17,000 damages imposed on Kano varsity students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has urged Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, to reduce the N17,000 damages fee imposed on students of Kano State University Of Science And Technology (KUST), Wudil.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that they were mandated to pay the penalty over damages caused by some students who demonstrated against the demise of their colleague, who drowned at River Wudil on May 2, 2018.
NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Mr Bestman Okereafor, via a statement he issued in Enugu on Sunday, said many students were still struggling to pay their school fees.
“NANS is appealing to Gov. Ganduje, to mandate the school management to review the said damages fee for the benefit of innocent students and vulnerable ones still struggling to pay the last session’s registration fee.
“Our findings revealed that over 1,000 students still could not afford to pay the registration fees in an institution of about 15,000 students.
“NANS considers the N17,000 damages fee resolution of the Management of Kano State University of Science and Technology as too expensive,’’ Okereafor said.
