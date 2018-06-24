MKO Abiola: Sule Lamido exposes the main reason behind June 12 annulment

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has revealed the real reason behind the annulment of the June 12, 1993 elections by the military.
The Former Jigawa Governor made this known in an interview with Punch.
Lamido was the National Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the party under whose banner MKO Abiola stood for elections.
Abiola was the presumed winner of the elections that was adjudged free and fair globally.
Government owed Abiola N45b
According to Lamido the Federal Government owed Abiola N45b for contracts the firm which reportedly belonged to him - International Telephone and Telecommunication carried out for the Ministry of Communications.
The former Governor went on to say that Abiola refused to let go, so he approached some influential Northerners to talk to the military government at the time.
“Depending on whom you are talking to. When (General) Murtala (Muhammed) died, Abiola came in with a claim that he was owed, I think, about N45bn for contracts executed by International Telephone and Telecommunication for the Ministry of Communications.
“The military high command at that time said no. He went round the Emirs in the North to lobby and the emirs asked that they (military) should please pay the money. They (military) said they cancelled the June 12 elections because if they made him President, he would take his money and the country will become bankrupt.
Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (R) and late Gen. Sani Abacha (L)(Effiezy)
“Those who were close to Abacha should know this, because Abacha was then one of the big shots; they were all aware. There was this Bosnian war going on in Yugoslavia. I said sir; the Nigerian people are very innocent.
“This is like the case of a Bosnian woman raped by a Christian Serb who got pregnant. Yes, it is true that the pregnancy is a product of rape but this is also my flesh and blood, I cannot kill it. This (election) is my baby, my flesh and blood, I will not kill it. I said so.
“We went through a process and expenditure, the campaign, the Election Day and even the entire government machinery was involved in the election which we won and you are now coming with the excuse that you owed some money.
“That’s your problem. The baby is my baby. Yes, it is a product of rape but I can’t kill it. At that time, the Nigerian mood had been worked to go against June 12," he said.
President Muhammadu Buhari with Kola Abiola, son of late MKO Abiola(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
Lamido for President
The former Governor, who is also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has numerous times declared his intention to run for President in 2019.
ALSO READ: IBB apologised to MKO Abiola's family about June 12 annulment
When asked what he will do about June 12, if he becomes President, here is what the former Governor had to say: “If I become the President, I will put it in proper perspective. I will go into the archive and bring out the genuine results and if Abiola is the winner, I will call INEC to announce the results and I will then go through the process and make sure we pay the N45bn he was owed because that was the main thing they said led to the annulment.
“I will withdraw the honour given to Babagana Kingibe, because he doesn’t deserve it. He betrayed June 12 and followed his kinsman (Abacha), going by the tribal bond, to undermine June 12. They picked Abiola and locked him up. I will put in place processes and procedure and see how best to properly honour Abiola through due process.”
Sule Lamido has constantly criticised President Buhari’s government over its handling of the herdsmen crisis in parts of the country.
President Muhammadu Buhari recently honoured Abiola with the highest honour in the nation - Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).
Related Articles
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?
Have you ever asked yourself what the Nigerian dream is? A lot of people believe that the Nigerian dream is to travel and settle abroad.
UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class
The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and
Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted
Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has reacted to reports that he said only prostitutes and homosexuals make it in Nollywood.According to an interview originally published by
Most Watched VideosView all posts
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Most Read NewsView all posts
Car importation, revenue drop by 20%, NPA tells Reps
John Ameh, Abuja The Nigerian Ports Authority said on Thursday that revenue on car importation into the country dropped by 20 per cent this year, a fallout of
Pre-colonial administration in Yorubaland: everything you should know
How well do you know the history of Yoruba? Let us recollect some interesting facts from the past and talk about pre colonial administration in
How 6 female bombers killed 32 in Borno
No fewer than 32 persons were killed, while 84 others were injured when six suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Devices(IEDs), in Damboa local government area
How PDP is secretly wooing Obasanjo
By Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA-In its determination to mend fences with former members ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified moves
Doctors Are Baffled! How Is It Possible to Get Stronger Erections, Last 25minutes using a Natural Herbal Remedy Better than Viagra?
If you’re ready to say ‘Goodbye’ to embarrassing problems of getting an erection, maintaining proper erections, and inability to satisfy your woman in the bedroom,
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>