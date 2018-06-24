APC National Convention: Security agents stop major clash

Fresh fight broke out early Sunday morning at the Delta state stand at the Eagle Square, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fighting occurred as voting and counting of votes were going on in different pavilions to elect new officers for the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).
The tenure of the party’s Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led 21 member NWC ends on June 25.
It took the frantic efforts of security agents to bring the situation under control as chairs, tables and sticks were seen flying in different directions, as argument broke out at the stand.
NAN observed a man who was seriously beaten and wounded being dragged out of the arena by security agents.
The reason for the pandemonium was not readily ascertained, but it was gathered that it may not be unconnected to the tightly contested seat of the party’s National Organising Secretary.
While Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo was said to favour Mr Emma Ibediro for the position, South-East APC stakeholders wants its current occupant, Sen. Osita Izunaso and other national officers of the party from the zone to be re-elected.
The other national officers are: Mr Emma Enukwu (Vice Chairman South-East) and George Moghalu (National Auditor).
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to arrive the convention venue this morning before the announcement of winners.
Aspirants, delegates and party members have remained calm as they await the outcome of the Convention which had been conducted under tight security.
Related Articles
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?
Have you ever asked yourself what the Nigerian dream is? A lot of people believe that the Nigerian dream is to travel and settle abroad.
UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class
The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and
Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted
Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has reacted to reports that he said only prostitutes and homosexuals make it in Nollywood.According to an interview originally published by
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Most Read NewsView all posts
Girl Smarts: 9 side effects of hormonal birth control every woman should know
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times: Oh, did that just describe your experiences on hormonal birth control?About 60 percent
Carbon dioxide reduces belly fat – Study
Dayo Ojerinde Scientists have identified a new technique that eliminates stomach fat with the first randomised, controlled trial testing of carbon dioxide gas injections. A report
Stakeholders want cargo base removed from Lagos port
Anna Okon Stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime sector have suggested that instead of concentrating on the Apapa Port as the base for discharging cargoes, the cargoes
Just in: Defeat for SURE-P coordinators as court throws out compensation suit against FG
- National Industrial Court in Abuja dismissed the suit on Wednesday, June 20- The suit was instituted by the state coordinators of the Subsidy Reinvestment
Lagos abolishes promotion based on career progression
The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it had abolished promoting civil servants based on career progression for performance appraisal to ensure efficient service delivery. Akinwunmi
FRSC records 11% decrease in accident deaths during 2018 Eid-el-fitri
By Theodore Opara The Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, has said that the agency recorded 11 per cent decrease in the number of people kill in
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>