Domesticate Child Rights Act, UNICEF urges Bauchi govt



By Suzan Edeh
BAUCHI— United Nations Children Education Fund, UNICEF, has called on Bauchi State government to domesticate the Child Rights Act to effectively tackle the persisting violence faced by the Nigerian child.

With good governance, rights of these children would be guaranteed.

The UNICEF Communication Officer, Bauchi field office, Samuel Kalu made the appeal during an interactive session with school children organised by Bauchi State Universal Education Board, SUBEB, in collaboration with UNICEF Bauchi Field office in Bauchi.

The session, which was to commemorate the Day of the African Child in Bauchi had participants from Alkaleri, Bauchi, Ganjuwa and Toro Local Government Areas of the state.

He said despite interventions to ensure safety and protection of children, the Nigerian child is not safe and faced with different forms of violence, abuse, maltreatment, exploitation and perpetrators of such were not adequately brought to book.

He explained that the act would protect the welfare of the Nigerian child and appealed to the state government to domesticate the Child Rights Act as children were the future of any society.

On his part, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu lauded the various interventions by UNICEF towards educating children, saying it has complemented government’s efforts towards ensuring that children were enrolled and mobilised to obtain basic education.

“We appreciate the various contributions by UNICEF in the area of education because it has complemented government’s efforts towards providing basic education for our children “ he said

