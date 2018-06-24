SSAEAC issues 14-day ultimatum to TCN

By Agbonkhese Oboh
Lagos—Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEAC, weekend in Lagos, issued a 14 day ultimatum to the management of the Transition Company of Nigeria, TCN, over alleged anti-workers practices.
At its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting, SSAEAC said it has declared a trade dispute with TCN management, urging it to address the grievances with the next 14 days to avoid industrial unrest.
The union claimed that the management of TCN contravened some labour rules and failed to honour several meeting arrangements with the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.
Briefing journalists after the meeting, SSAEAC President, Mr. Chris Okonkwo, alleged that TCN refused to improve the condition of service for its workers.
According to Okonkwo, the TCN management had been engaging in casualisation and victimisation of workers since inception about two years ago, claiming TCN management has refused to negotiate with the union.
He said: “After the union’s meeting in April, it suspended some members who are involved in sabotaging the union.
“Three of them later apologised to the union. The management has been withholding implementation of salary increase as started by the last administration.
“We have mobilised for a showdown. The leadership of TCN has split the union’s leadership by compromising some, playing with the yearly promotion of staff, tampering with list and organogram, and generally engaging in activites that undermine the terms of service.”
Contacted, Mr. Usman Muhammed, Managing Director of TCN, said the management had increased the staff salaries and would not implement another without the approval of the Salaries and Wages Commission.
He advised the union to resolve its internal issues.
