Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

SSAEAC issues 14-day ultimatum to TCN



By Agbonkhese Oboh
LagosSenior Staff  Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEAC, weekend in Lagos, issued a 14 day ultimatum to the management of the Transition Company of Nigeria, TCN, over alleged anti-workers practices.

At its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting, SSAEAC said it has declared a trade dispute with TCN management, urging it to address the grievances with the next 14 days to avoid industrial unrest.

The union claimed that the management of TCN contravened some labour rules and failed to honour several meeting arrangements with the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, SSAEAC President, Mr. Chris Okonkwo, alleged that TCN refused to improve the condition of service for its workers.

According to Okonkwo, the TCN management had been engaging in casualisation and victimisation of workers since inception about two years ago, claiming TCN management has refused to negotiate with the union.

He said: “After the union’s meeting in April, it suspended some members who are involved in sabotaging the union.

“Three of them later apologised to the union. The management has been withholding implementation of salary increase as started by the last administration.

“We have mobilised for a showdown. The leadership of TCN has split the union’s leadership by compromising some, playing with the yearly promotion of staff, tampering with list and organogram, and generally engaging in activites that undermine the terms of service.”

Contacted, Mr. Usman Muhammed, Managing Director of TCN,  said the management had increased the staff salaries and would not implement another without the approval of the Salaries and Wages Commission.

He advised the union to resolve its internal issues.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/06/2018 18:23:00 Sad! Nigerian Musician Dbanj loses son

Sad! Nigerian Musician Dbanj loses son

The most painful thing to happen to any parent is the loss of a child. Nigerian musician, Dbanj just lost his son who just turned

0 News 24/06/2018 18:42:00 INEC chairman – There won’t be electronic vote in 2019 elections

INEC chairman – There won’t be electronic vote in 2019 elections

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said that the commission will not be using the electronic voting system in the

0 News 24/06/2018 18:59:00 Movie directed Pascal Atuma denies saying that nollywood actors engage in prostitution

Movie directed Pascal Atuma denies saying that nollywood actors engage in prostitution

Nollywood filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, made news when he was quoted by The Cable as saying in a recent interview that actors in Nollywood engage in prostitution

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/06/2018 01:54:00 Lai Mohammed: Buhari's minister says FG is proud of reducing poverty in Nigeria

Lai Mohammed: Buhari's minister says FG is proud of reducing poverty in Nigeria

Back to Article

0 News 20/06/2018 17:06:00 Important projects in the 2018 budget from which cuts were made by National Assembly (list)

Important projects in the 2018 budget from which cuts were made by National Assembly (list)

President Muhammmadu Buhari on Wednesday, June 20, signed the 2018 budget but lamented that lawmakers made cuts amounting to N347 billion in the allocations to

0 News 22/06/2018 14:24:00 World Cup 2018: 'Go all out against Argentina', Buhari charges Super Eagles

World Cup 2018: 'Go all out against Argentina', Buhari charges Super Eagles

Back to Article

0 News 19/06/2018 19:37:00 Nwosu begins campaign for Oshiomhole

Nwosu begins campaign for Oshiomhole

Chinonso Alozie GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha’s preferred choice in the 2019 Imo gubernatorial election, Mr. Uche Nwosu, yesterday said that voting for Adam’s Oshiomhole in the forthcoming All

0 News 18/06/2018 08:09:00 Olomu stool : We will not disappoint – Kingmakers

Olomu stool : We will not disappoint – Kingmakers

Omu-Aran (Kwara) – The Omu-Aran Traditional Council of Chiefs in Kwara State on Monday pledged to ensure diligence and transparency in the selection

0 News 23/06/2018 07:54:00 Aremu Afolayan: Actor challenges colleagues to disclose the source of their wealth

Aremu Afolayan: Actor challenges colleagues to disclose the source of their wealth

Aremu Afolayan is convinced that actors that own houses in choice areas in Lagos State, did not do so merely by acting.According to him, acting

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron