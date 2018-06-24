Cross River ready for President Buhari’s second visit – Gov. Ayade

Calabar – Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River said on Sunday that everything has been put in place for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second visit to the state in three years.

Ayade, who made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Calabar, said arrangements had been concluded for Mr President’s visit. Governor Ben Ayade

“We are perfectly in order. This is home coming for Mr President and as far as I am concerned, Cross River is ready to receive him on Tuesday, June 26.

“We are going to give him a perfect reception ,” the governor assured.

He said that the President’s visit, which is the second since assuming the Presidency, was an indication of the president’s love for the state and a stamp of approval for his administration’s investments in agriculture.

According to the governor, the first visit of Buhari was on infrastructure, while the second visit would be on agriculture.

“During the visit, the presidet will commission the multi billion naira automated rice seeds and seedlings factory in Calabar, reputed to be the first in Africa.

“It is also a seed multiplication centre that produces high yielding, disease resistant and vitaminized rice seedlings.

“The President will also inaugurate the ultramodern Navy Hospital in Calabar”, he said.

The governor further said that with the maximum support from the Federal Government, the state would be generating at least N50 billion annually from the rice factory. (NAN)