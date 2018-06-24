Governors `steal show’ with dancing skills at APC convention

- Video of El rufai, Yahaya Bello and Adamawa governor dancing at APC convention has been relaeased
Three governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday `won’ the hearts of their colleagues and other party faithful with their dancing skills to musical tunes of Rarara, a popular Hausa musician.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governors, Nasir el-Rufa’I of Kaduna state, Jibrilla Bindo of Adamawa and Yahaya Bello of Kogi, in a carnival-like scene joined other APC supporters at the 2018 National Convention of the party at the Eagle Square, Abuja, to dance to the music of Rarara.
Rarara, from Kano state, is a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.
The musician has so far successfully released many songs highlighting the achievements of the Buhari-led administration in the past three years.
Rarara and other musicians were invited to entertain an unprecedented crowd of party faithful who were awaiting the results of the elective national convention.
The voting, which began on Saturday, was still on by Sunday afternoon as officials were seen struggling to sort out all the results of the elections.
Former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, and incumbent National Secretary of the party, Mai Mala Buni, have been affirmed as elected by the party’s delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
Oshiomhole became the APC sole chairmanship aspirant after Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor and Chief Clement Ebri, both former Governors of Edo and Cross River States and another aspirant withdrew from the race.
NAN reports that the results of the offices contested for including those of the Deputy National Chairman (North), National Publicity Secretary, National Organising Secretary and National Woman leader were being awaited as of the time of filing this report.
The tenure of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led 21-member National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC ends on June 25.
