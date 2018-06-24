Breaking: Dbanj’s one-year-old son Daniel III passes on

- This is a sad time for Nigerian musician Dapo Oyebanjo
- His son and only child Daniel Oyebanjo III has reportedly passed on
- Baby Daniel is said to have drowned in a pool located in their house in Ikoyi
In a sad turn of events, news reaching NAIJ.com indicate that the son of popular Nigerian musician Dbanj and his wife Didi, Daniel Oyebanjo III has died.
According to various sources, Daniel who was one-year-old drowned at Dbanj’s Ikoyi residence on Sunday June 24, 2018. His remains have since been moved to a morgue at GRA, Ikeja.
READ ALSO: Daniella Okocha shows off beauty in latest photos
Reacting to the news, Dbanj took to his Instagram page to write that: “ Trying Times . But my God is Always and Forever Faithful ��.”
This is coming just days after Dbanj shared some interesting photos showing him hanging out with Baby Daniel.
May baby Daniel’s gentle soul rest in perfect peace, amen.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria
Mom's Blog Ep 3: Does A Mom Have Weekends? | Naij.com TV
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Sad! Nigerian Musician Dbanj loses son
The most painful thing to happen to any parent is the loss of a child. Nigerian musician, Dbanj just lost his son who just turned
INEC chairman – There won’t be electronic vote in 2019 elections
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said that the commission will not be using the electronic voting system in the
Movie directed Pascal Atuma denies saying that nollywood actors engage in prostitution
Nollywood filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, made news when he was quoted by The Cable as saying in a recent interview that actors in Nollywood engage in prostitution
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Killings: Air force deploys two helicopters in Zamfara
Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force has deployed two attack helicopters to its base in Zamfara State to tackle banditry and killings reported in about
Lionel Messi fails to shine as Croatia destroy Argentina to qualify for the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup
- Croatia have qualified for the round of 16 at the Russia 2018 World Cup- They defeated Argentina 3-0 on Thursday night, June 21, in
Police detain captain, crew in deadly ferry disaster
The captain and two crew of an overloaded Indonesian ferry that sank into the depths of a volcanic lake have been detained for questioning over
Girl Smarts: 9 side effects of hormonal birth control every woman should know
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times: Oh, did that just describe your experiences on hormonal birth control?About 60 percent
Rehabilitated armed robber rearrested for armed robbery
An armed robbery suspect and former militant who was rehabilitated by the Omega Power Ministries, Port Harcourt Rivers state, has been rearrested for Armed robbery.
Breaking: Ahmed Musa scores first, second goals in Nigeria vs Iceland
Super Eagles resurged with two Ahmed Musa goals in the second half to beat Iceland 2-0 and move from bottom to second place in Group
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>