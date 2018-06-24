Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking: Dbanj’s one-year-old son Daniel III passes on



- This is a sad time for Nigerian musician Dapo Oyebanjo

- His son and only child Daniel Oyebanjo III has reportedly passed on

- Baby Daniel is said to have drowned in a pool located in their house in Ikoyi

In a sad turn of events, news reaching NAIJ.com indicate that the son of popular Nigerian musician Dbanj and his wife Didi, Daniel Oyebanjo III has died.

According to various sources, Daniel who was one-year-old drowned at Dbanj’s Ikoyi residence on Sunday June 24, 2018. His remains have since been moved to a morgue at GRA, Ikeja.

Reacting to the news, Dbanj took to his Instagram page to write that: “ Trying Times . But my God is Always and Forever Faithful ��.”

This is coming just days after Dbanj shared some interesting photos showing him hanging out with Baby Daniel.

May baby Daniel’s gentle soul rest in perfect peace, amen.

Source: Naija.ng

