Another batch of Glo’s GO Russia promo winners depart for Russia

LAGOS—Six Globacom subscribers have been picked as the second set of winners in the on-going promo, tagged “Go Russia”.
The six lucky winners are Osagie Edwin Isibor from Benin City, Mayowa Ibe Akinbode from Ijaiye in Abeokuta, Muyideen Olayiwola Disu from Isale Eko, Maxwell Igwegbe from Lugbe, Abuja, Popoola Abdulrafiu Olaide from Ijebu Igbo and Ebube Benson Uzoma from Imo State.
Hosting them to a send-off ceremony in Lagos on Saturday morning, Globacom congratulated them for being winners and appealed to them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria in Russia.
However, one of the winners, Osagie Edwin Isibor, could not travel due to ill-health.
The remaining five lucky winners were flown out of Nigeria aboard an Emirates Airline flight at 5.30 p.m.
A cross-section of the winners who spoke in an interview at their send-off ceremony thanked Globacom for making their dreams come true. One of them, a 200-level Public Administration student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Miss Uzoma Ebube Benson, said: “Globacom has shown over the years that it is a company that truly believes in Nigeria and Nigerians with the way it gives back to the country”.
In his own view, 32-year old Akinbode Mayowa, a fashion designer, noted that the trip to Russia “is very unique because this is the first time I will be making a foreign trip and it is absolutely free of charge in every respect. I thank Glo.”
Also speaking, Disu Muyideen Olayiwola from Isale Eko, Lagos State, confessed that “I initially doubted the authenticity of the promo, but it is a reality today and I cannot but be grateful to Globacom for this golden and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.
The six lucky winners have increased the number of winners so far in the promo to 13 out of the 22 slots advertised. The first set of seven winners had earlier left for Russia. This leaves a total number of 9 slots left in the promo for Nigerians who send GO to 240 on the Glo network to enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Russia between now and the end of the promo.
Globacom urged Nigerians to participate in the promo to secure a chance to visit Russia which is currently hosting the world cup. The company reiterated its resolve to continue to empower its subscribers at all times by availing them world-class voice and data services at affordable prices.
The company added that “more winners will be unveiled from the next set of draws to be conducted soon in the GO RUSSIA promo which was designed to reward our amazing subscribers who have stood solidly behind the brand over the years”.
The promo which commenced on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 is open to all new and existing Glo subscribers on both the prepaid and postpaid platforms.
Related Articles
Sad! Nigerian Musician Dbanj loses son
The most painful thing to happen to any parent is the loss of a child. Nigerian musician, Dbanj just lost his son who just turned
INEC chairman – There won’t be electronic vote in 2019 elections
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said that the commission will not be using the electronic voting system in the
Movie directed Pascal Atuma denies saying that nollywood actors engage in prostitution
Nollywood filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, made news when he was quoted by The Cable as saying in a recent interview that actors in Nollywood engage in prostitution
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Adamawa declares three days mourning over CoS’ death
Adamawa State Governor, Bindow Jibrilla, has declared three days mourning in the state over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abdurrahman Abba-Jimeta. The state’s Commissioner
Industrial Court stops AUPCTRE-IST from embarking on strike
Abuja – The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Tuesday stopped the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE) branch of the
Motorists warned against calls while driving
Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The Lekki Concession Company Limited says it is set to partner the police and other law enforcement agencies to prosecute motorists using mobile phones
Edo set to commence reconstruction of schools
…tasks communities to protect renovated schools After a successful bid round for the renovation/repairs of schools in Edo State, the state government is set to commence
‘Don’t say I never give you anything,’ Trump reportedly says, throws sweets at German Chancellor
President Trump reportedly tossed a Starburst toward German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G7 summit in Canada. The candy diplomacy allegedly took place during a tense
At least 60 dead after migrant boat sinks –Survivors
At least 60 migrants died in the Mediterranean sea when their rubber dinghy sank last week, according to survivor testimonies gathered by a rights group
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>