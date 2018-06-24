Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Another batch of Glo’s GO Russia promo winners depart for Russia



LAGOS—Six Globacom  subscribers have been picked as the second set of winners in the on-going promo, tagged “Go Russia”.

The six lucky winners are Osagie Edwin Isibor from Benin City, Mayowa Ibe Akinbode from Ijaiye in Abeokuta, Muyideen Olayiwola Disu from Isale Eko, Maxwell Igwegbe from Lugbe, Abuja, Popoola Abdulrafiu Olaide from Ijebu Igbo and Ebube Benson Uzoma from Imo State.

Hosting them to a send-off ceremony in Lagos on Saturday morning, Globacom congratulated them for being winners and appealed to them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria in Russia.

Nigeria vs England
A Nigerian supporter with his face painted in the national colours is pictured in the crowd during the International friendly football match between England and Nigeria at Wembley stadium in London on June 2, 2018. / AFP

However, one of the winners, Osagie Edwin Isibor, could not travel due to ill-health.

The remaining five lucky winners were flown out of Nigeria aboard an Emirates Airline flight at 5.30 p.m.

A cross-section of the winners who spoke in an interview at their send-off ceremony thanked Globacom for making their dreams come true. One of them, a 200-level Public Administration student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Miss Uzoma Ebube Benson, said: “Globacom has shown over the years that it is a company that truly believes in Nigeria and Nigerians with the way it gives back to the country”.

In his own view, 32-year old Akinbode Mayowa, a fashion designer, noted that the trip to Russia “is very unique because this is the first time I will be making a foreign trip and it is absolutely free of charge in every respect.  I thank Glo.”

Also speaking, Disu Muyideen Olayiwola from Isale Eko, Lagos State, confessed that “I initially doubted the authenticity of the promo, but it is a reality today and I cannot but be grateful to Globacom for this golden and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

The six lucky winners have increased the number of winners so far in the promo to 13 out of the 22 slots advertised. The first set of seven winners had earlier left for Russia. This leaves a total number of 9 slots left in the promo for Nigerians who send GO to 240 on the Glo network to enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Russia between now and the end of the promo.

Globacom urged Nigerians to participate in the promo to secure a chance to visit Russia which is currently hosting the world cup. The company reiterated its resolve to continue to empower its subscribers at all times by availing them world-class voice and data services at affordable prices.

The company added that “more winners will be unveiled from the next set of draws to be conducted soon in the GO RUSSIA promo which was designed to reward our amazing subscribers who have stood solidly behind the brand over the years”.

The promo which commenced on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 is open to all new and existing Glo subscribers on both the prepaid and postpaid platforms.

