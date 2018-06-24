Can a creditor take over a joint bank account?

You and someone else may share a bank account with both your names on it. This type of account is called a joint bank account. Although a joint bank account can offer many advantages, your creditor or your co-account holder’s creditor can garnish it. You both own the account equally, so your creditor does not have to differentiate between who contributed what to the account, according to classroom.synonym.com.

Joint bank account defined

A joint bank account is a bank account in your name and the name of at least one other individual. You are both account owners who share equally in the account’s rights and liabilities. The law views all of the account owners in a joint bank account as one owner. Any actions against any of you are made jointly as an owner, not individually as an owner. Two types of joint accounts are available: joint tenancy accounts, usually owned by a couple or related family members; and tenants-in-common accounts, usually owned by business partners.

Bank account garnishment

In a joint tenancy account, either of you can make deposits or withdrawals with just that one person’s signature. In a tenants-in-common account, both of your signatures are required to make any withdrawals. If you have a joint bank account that is joint tenancy, your creditors or your co-owner’s creditors can garnish the bank account if they win a judgment. To garnish, the creditor must send legal documentation to your bank showing that it has the legal right to the monies in the account. When given proper documentation, the bank is required to hand over the funds.

Judgment

When a creditor files a suit against you and wins and then pursues and obtains a bank account garnishment, the court must usually provide you with a 30-day notice. You have this amount of time to file for an exemption from the court before the creditor actually removes the money from your account. Your exemption can state that it is a joint account and that most of the money belongs to the other person. You can provide evidence — for example, a direct deposit receipt or loan proceeds and deposit slip — to strengthen your case.

Removal, transfer and garnishing

If the court denies the exemption, you still have time to notify your account co-owner that the funds will be taken. The co-owner can open up a solo account, remove her portion of the joint account amount and deposit those funds in the new account. If the money was already taken, your account may be garnished again if the amount didn’t fully satisfy the judgment. This will continue until the creditor collects the entire amount.

Joint account rules for secondary signers

Imagine carrying thousands of naira around with you as cash. Not a good idea. Current accounts provide bank customers and their trusted friends and family with remote accessibility to their cash.

How joint current accounts works

Current accounts allow bank account holders to write paper cheques as a form of payment, drawing on funds they deposit into the account. The account can be an individual or joint account, with one, two or multiple signers. The person who uses the account the most may view himself as the primary signer, while additional signers might be viewed as secondary by the customer. The bank does not distinguish, however, between primary and secondary signers.

Responsibilities and privileges of secondary signers

The responsibilities for secondary signers are the same as primary signers. If a fee is charged to the account, it is the responsibility of all signers to pay it. When cheques are paid out of the account, the funds are drawn legally against all signers.

Similarly, all account privileges are shared by all account holders. A deposit by one signer becomes funds available for all signers. Joint signers enable benefits that can make banking easier.

Rules and consequences for secondary signers

Rules for secondary signers also apply to primary signers. For example, if a garnishment or levies are made against the account, all signers are responsible to make good on the issue. Any signer on the account who has access to cheques or debit and ATM cards can access funds in the account.

Choose wisely when adding a joint signer to your checking account.

Not really secondary

A joint checking account technically does not have primary and secondary signers. Each signer is viewed as equally responsible by the bank and by federal and state banking laws.

Different account types exist that offer various options for consumers to manage their funds. Visit your local bank to share your banking needs and to explore all of the options available to you. Banks want to help you manage your money to serve your own best interests.

