England advance after crushing Panama 6-1

England recorded their biggest win at a World Cup to overwhelm Panama and secure a place in the last 16 before their final Group G game with Belgium.
Harry Kane played a captain’s role once more with a hat-trick to become the tournament’s leading scorer, as England built on their opening victory against Tunisia with an impressive show of ruthlessness and quality.
John Stones opened the scoring with an early header before Kane added the second with a thunderous penalty after Jesse Lingard had been fouled.
Lingard added the third in the 36th minute with a brilliant curling effort from 25 yards and, as Panama crumbled, Stones crowned a slick set-piece routine by heading his second and Kane made it 5-0 before half-time with another penalty after he was wrestled to the ground.
Kane completed his treble with a fortunate deflection from Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s shot after the break, before Panama’s noisy supporters were able to celebrate their first goal at a World Cup through Felipe Baloy.
The margin of victory for England topped 3-0 wins over Poland and Paraguay in Mexico in 1986, and against Denmark in 2002.
England top Group G as they have fewer yellow cards than Belgium. If they draw the final game it will go down to disciplinary records to decide who finishes first – and if that is level lots will be drawn
England’s opening win over Tunisia contained one serious flaw that needed correcting – namely a lack of ruthlessness and clinical edge in front of goal.
As Panama were totally dismantled, the failing was addressed and then some as a place in the last-16 stage was secured in quick-fire fashion.
Strangely, England had actually made a subdued and sloppy start before Stones powered in Kieran Trippier’s corner to put them ahead. It was plain sailing from then on.
Southgate’s side sparkled in Nizhny Novgorod, pace and movement mixed with flashes of individual brilliance such as Lingard’s goal to reduce Panama to an ill-disciplined shambles.
When they get it right, England have the firepower to trouble any team, with captain Kane a spearhead approaching world class.
Related Articles
Sad! Nigerian Musician Dbanj loses son
The most painful thing to happen to any parent is the loss of a child. Nigerian musician, Dbanj just lost his son who just turned
INEC chairman – There won’t be electronic vote in 2019 elections
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said that the commission will not be using the electronic voting system in the
Movie directed Pascal Atuma denies saying that nollywood actors engage in prostitution
Nollywood filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, made news when he was quoted by The Cable as saying in a recent interview that actors in Nollywood engage in prostitution
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Most Read NewsView all posts
Happy birthday Ernest Obi
NAIJ.com celebrates with Ernest Obi as he turns a year older on June 21, 2018.The veteran actor who has appeared in countless movies can be
Detention Of Suswam Undemocratic – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday warned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, that nobody can replace the nation’s democracy with autocracy. The party also
Harry Kane scores hat-trick as England destroy Panama to qualify for the round of 16 at the Russia 2018 World Cup
- England have qualified for the round of 16 at the Russia 2018 World Cup- They defeated Panama 6-1 on Sunday, June 24 in their
Colours, beauty as Kano celebrates 2018 Durbar in grand style (photos)
- This year's Durbar festival was celebrated in grand style- Colourful photos from the event which took place in Kano state are fascinatingThe ancient city
What to Read: Top 15 Psalms to hold on this week
Back to Article
Entertainment: Virgil Abloh tells Louis Vuitton's story of fashion
Tandem teams of messengers hauled in flower arrangements for the designer, so many that the reception area began to look like a wedding hall. Assistants
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>