Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

England advance after crushing Panama 6-1



England recorded their biggest win at a World Cup to overwhelm Panama and secure a place in the last 16 before their final Group G game with Belgium.

Harry Kane played a captain’s role once more with a hat-trick to become the tournament’s leading scorer, as England built on their opening victory against Tunisia with an impressive show of ruthlessness and quality.

John Stones opened the scoring with an early header before Kane added the second with a thunderous penalty after Jesse Lingard had been fouled.

Lingard added the third in the 36th minute with a brilliant curling effort from 25 yards and, as Panama crumbled, Stones crowned a slick set-piece routine by heading his second and Kane made it 5-0 before half-time with another penalty after he was wrestled to the ground.

Kane completed his treble with a fortunate deflection from Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s shot after the break, before Panama’s noisy supporters were able to celebrate their first goal at a World Cup through Felipe Baloy.

The margin of victory for England topped 3-0 wins over Poland and Paraguay in Mexico in 1986, and against Denmark in 2002.

England top Group G as they have fewer yellow cards than Belgium. If they draw the final game it will go down to disciplinary records to decide who finishes first – and if that is level lots will be drawn

England’s opening win over Tunisia contained one serious flaw that needed correcting – namely a lack of ruthlessness and clinical edge in front of goal.

As Panama were totally dismantled, the failing was addressed and then some as a place in the last-16 stage was secured in quick-fire fashion.

Strangely, England had actually made a subdued and sloppy start before Stones powered in Kieran Trippier’s corner to put them ahead. It was plain sailing from then on.

Southgate’s side sparkled in Nizhny Novgorod, pace and movement mixed with flashes of individual brilliance such as Lingard’s goal to reduce Panama to an ill-disciplined shambles.

When they get it right, England have the firepower to trouble any team, with captain Kane a spearhead approaching world class.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/06/2018 18:23:00 Sad! Nigerian Musician Dbanj loses son

Sad! Nigerian Musician Dbanj loses son

The most painful thing to happen to any parent is the loss of a child. Nigerian musician, Dbanj just lost his son who just turned

0 News 24/06/2018 18:42:00 INEC chairman – There won’t be electronic vote in 2019 elections

INEC chairman – There won’t be electronic vote in 2019 elections

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said that the commission will not be using the electronic voting system in the

0 News 24/06/2018 18:59:00 Movie directed Pascal Atuma denies saying that nollywood actors engage in prostitution

Movie directed Pascal Atuma denies saying that nollywood actors engage in prostitution

Nollywood filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, made news when he was quoted by The Cable as saying in a recent interview that actors in Nollywood engage in prostitution

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/06/2018 04:34:00 Happy birthday Ernest Obi

Happy birthday Ernest Obi

NAIJ.com celebrates with Ernest Obi as he turns a year older on June 21, 2018.The veteran actor who has appeared in countless movies can be

0 News 22/06/2018 06:52:00 Detention Of Suswam Undemocratic – PDP

Detention Of Suswam Undemocratic – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday warned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, that nobody can replace the nation’s democracy with autocracy. The party also

0 News 24/06/2018 10:19:00 Harry Kane scores hat-trick as England destroy Panama to qualify for the round of 16 at the Russia 2018 World Cup

Harry Kane scores hat-trick as England destroy Panama to qualify for the round of 16 at the Russia 2018 World Cup

- England have qualified for the round of 16 at the Russia 2018 World Cup- They defeated Panama 6-1 on Sunday, June 24 in their

0 News 19/06/2018 09:57:00 Colours, beauty as Kano celebrates 2018 Durbar in grand style (photos)

Colours, beauty as Kano celebrates 2018 Durbar in grand style (photos)

- This year's Durbar festival was celebrated in grand style- Colourful photos from the event which took place in Kano state are fascinatingThe ancient city

0 News 18/06/2018 04:39:00 What to Read: Top 15 Psalms to hold on this week

What to Read: Top 15 Psalms to hold on this week

Back to Article

0 News 23/06/2018 10:55:00 Entertainment: Virgil Abloh tells Louis Vuitton's story of fashion

Entertainment: Virgil Abloh tells Louis Vuitton's story of fashion

Tandem teams of messengers hauled in flower arrangements for the designer, so many that the reception area began to look like a wedding hall. Assistants

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron