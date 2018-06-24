Is December 2018 feasible for kick-off of national carrier?

We are all observers; I do not know how far they have gone. It is not only about money, it is also about planning. Agreed, we have the manpower; are they leasing or buying new aircraft? If it is new aircraft that they want to start with, they must have placed orders by now. Also, a board should be in place before that airline begins operations. We have just six months to the date the airline is supposed to kick off; I don’t think it is feasible. I may be wrong. But it is not only about starting an airline; there is the issue of basic infrastructure, recruitment and training of key staff in the culture of the proposed airline. What kind of airline are they considering? If it is one that should be taken seriously; I don’t think it is feasible between now and December, unless they want to convert an existing airline into a national carrier, by simply putting a logo on an aircraft belonging to an existing airline. •Capt. Abdulmumini Abdulkarim (Rector, International Aviation College, Ilorin, Kwara State)

I don’t know if it is feasible or not because I don’t know the full details, but one thing I do know is that the Minister of State for Aviation, Capt. Hadi Sirika, is a truthful and focused person. I have known him for a very long time and I know him to be a man of truth. So, anything that he says is considered to be factual. As a policy, I have my reservations about reviving a national carrier at this point in time when other countries are going out of their way to divest from airlines. So, I am a bit concerned about it, but if Hadi has set a date to it, then I wish them well.

As a former minister of aviation, I can say I am proud of some of the things he has achieved. I really don’t know why the national carrier went defunct in the first place, but it happened during the military rule. It is not just a matter of it going defunct. It was run down by successive military governments and it did not meet international standards. So, it fizzled out. It was very unfortunate.

It happened before the Obasanjo administration which I served under but we were left with the duty of cleaning up the mess. One of the greatest challenges we had was on the issue of pensions for former employees of Nigeria Airways.

I fought very hard and even took a memo to the Federal Executive Council, asking that the pensions be paid and we came up with relevant figures and they were not paid but I am glad that the next administration that came paid a substantial amount of pension to the Nigeria Airways workers; but to bring back the airline now will be very difficult and I am not sure if it is the right policy but I am not part of this government. If President Buhari feels this is the best policy, I wish them well. •Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (A former Minister of Aviation)

Yes, it is possible if the resources are available. December is six months from now. It is possible; we can take delivery of three to four aircraft before December. Setting up a new national carrier is a welcome development and it’s long overdue. The defunct Nigeria Airways performed excellently, though it was not well managed. If a new national carrier is set up, it will open a new frontier for Nigeria aviation and allied sectors.

Today, when you look at indigenous African carriers plying Nigeria, you would know that we need our own national carrier because they are making huge revenues for their respective countries. It is sad to note that despite Nigeria’s status as the giant of Africa; it does not have a national carrier. Countries like Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Ghana and South Africa, have national carriers and they are making money out of the Nigerian Aviation sector.

Last month, Air Namibia recorded its inaugural flight from Windhoek to Lagos. As of today, Air Rwanda flies from Abuja to Accra and Accra to Abuja and Lagos. Imagine if we operate from our capital cities to neighbouring countries. A new national carrier will break the monopoly of European airlines plying Nigeria; it will mean more revenue for the Federal Government. It will help create thousands of jobs for Nigerians. The new national carrier should be well managed in order to stand the test of time. New aircraft should be bought and seasoned administrators should be engaged to run the affairs of the new national carrier. •Onaghise Festus (Benin-based travel agent)

If we are to do things as they ought to be done, the December 2018 date for the kick-off of the national carrier is not feasible.

It would demand the setting up of an administration, the recruitment of personnel to take charge of the day-to-day running of the entity, monitoring, supervising, evaluating, projecting in terms of performance and efficiency, among others.

Technically, it would demand that the in-country support infrastructure required to put the nation in good stead in the highly competitive global aviation market be in place by now.

Are our major airports in proper shape like their counterparts in other parts of the globe? Is the Federal Government purchasing aircraft and engaging in its direct operations?

Or are we going the way of the Ethiopian, Kenyan, or South African airlines which combine the strength in Private-Public-Partnership business model operations?

We should be mindful too that countries with functional national carrier airlines consciously design not only the flight routes for their jets to always course their major airports; they equally ensure that passengers disembark and board either the same aircraft or another one.

This touching down and re-boarding by passengers has its benefits. Passengers who step out of the aircraft improve the local economy by buying goods some of which are taxable, they also engage in boosting local tourism by visiting places and paying for goods and services.

It is, therefore, imperative that we are deliberate in our drive to finding another national carrier and not creating another behemoth of public investment that might go down the drain in a highly competitive global market. • Abolade Adebiyi (Secretary, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Ogun State Council)

The fact is, if the government wants to get it up and running by December, it can. We all saw the seriousness of the government in fixing the potholes on the Abuja-Kaduna road when the Abuja airport was shut for repairs. We also saw government’s determination to fix the Abuja runway and within the given time that was announced, the facility was fixed and opened for use. This shows that once the government is determined to get an issue settled, it can actually get it done.

Based on my last discussion with the aviation minister, I think that the government is very serious about the initiative and it is not trying to kill local airlines. The government is also trying to see how it can support domestic airlines. I was part of the national carrier committee and I can remember that the government is to have about 10 per cent stake in the airline, because the venture is to be private-sector driven. The truth remains that no domestic airline in Nigeria at the moment can effectively compete with the likes of Emirates Airline or British Airways. •Isaac Balami (The immediate past President, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers)

Compiled by: Success Nwogu, Samuel Awoyinfa, Eniola Akinkuotu, Okechukwu Nnodim and Alexander Okere

