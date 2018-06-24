DSS rescues police inspector who killed woman from Anambra mob

Tony Okafor, Awka
THE intervention of the Director of the Department of State Services, Mr Yusuf Isyaku, and others on Saturday saved a police inspector who ‘accidentally’ killed a woman in Oba, Anambra State, from being lynched.
Southern City News gathered that the youths of the area, who were angered by the carelessness of the inspector in the killing of the 38-year-old woman, moved to attack him, but for the intervention of the DSS.
The inspector, whose name could not be ascertained as of press time, was rushed to a protective custody after the incident.
In a statement after the incident, the Chairman of Human Rights Defenders, Mr Uzor Uzor, condemned the recklessness of the inspector and thanked the people of the area for their calm disposition.
He said, “Human Rights Defenders wishes to thank the leadership of Oba Aborji executives led by Nze Dozie Nweke; the youth leader, Mazi Tony Ezeani; and Secretary Ichie Victor Uzochukwu; and DPO, Ojoto Division, who were alerted by the leadership of Human Rights Defenders immediately we got information about the despicable murder.
“The innocent woman, who was murdered in cold blood by a recalcitrant police officer, whose inability to properly place his gun in the most protective chamber, led to reckless shooting spree,
“If not for the early intervention and placing of the said officer into protective custody, the youths could have lynched him in anger.”
He added, “We also thank the DSS Director, Mr Yusuf Isyaku and DCP Mike Okoli for their prompt responses, which saved the situation from escalation. We call for discreet investigation of the matter with the hope of bringing the perpetrators to justice.”
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying, “A police inspector attached to ‘Operation Nkpochapu’ patrol team while on duty along Owerri-Oba road accidentally pulled out the trigger of his rifle without applying safety catch and misfired.
“As a result, the ammunition hit a woman who was later identified as Mrs Ebelechukwu Emeka, aged 38 years, of Igbuala Ifite Dunu in Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State. She was standing by the road side when the incident happened.
“The Incident generated high tension in the area leading to road barricade by the rampaging youths who also descended on the police inspector.
“Following the incident, police patrol teams led by DPO, Ojoto Division, rushed to the scene, rescued the inspector, who was badly manhandled from the mob and restored normalcy with the assistance of some eminent persons to the area.”
He said both the inspector and the victim were rushed to Sahara Hospital for medical attention, but the woman was confirmed dead by the medical doctor and her corpse deposited at Gateway Mortuary, Oba for autopsy.
Mohammed said the police inspector had been taken into custody while the case was being investigated to ascertain the cause of the incident and bring perpetrators to justice.
He added, “The Command warns members of the public against taking the law into their hands and further restate its commitment towards providing adequate protection of life and property of all citizens in the state.”
