We’ll not allow unapproved buildings – LASG



Sesan Olufowobi

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has said the state government will no longer allow the construction of any property without permit.

LASBCA General Manager, Lekan Shodeinde, said this on Friday in Ajah during a sensitisation to the need to obtain permits before erecting structures.

Shodeinde told residents that the sensitisation was being carried out to check the tide of building collapse in Lagos, especially during the rainy season.

The LASBCA GM, who was represented by the Head of Department, Building Administration and Public Enlightenment, Mrs Victoria Taiwo-Ajose, said the government’s zero tolerance for building collapse was still in force.

He said it was a must for residents to obtain their building permits and submit their drawings before embarking on building construction.

He said, “If you don’t build right, there is a penalty. Many people don’t always use good building materials. Use qualified builders; don’t make use of quacks.

“I also urge property owners to explore the six-month grace period given by the government to obtain their documents and permits without any penalty.”

Shodeinde, who said property owners could now obtain approval within 28 days, urged Lagos residents not to build contrary to the approval granted.

