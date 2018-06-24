Nigeria retain I’Coast badminton tourney

Idris Adesina
Nigeria on Sunday retained the title they won last year at the 2018 Ivory Coast International Badminton Championships, which ended on Sunday.
Nigeria, who competed in four out of five categories, emerged overall winners with three gold, one silver and one bronze – same number of medals they won last year.
In the mixed doubles event, Clement Krobakpo and Dorcas Adesokan beat ChongoMulenga and Evelyn Siamupangila of Zambia to clinch gold. In the men’s doubles, Godwin Olofua and AnuOpeyori defeated the pair of Perderson Mathias (Denmark) and Persson Jonathan (Germany).
Adesokan defeated fellow Nigerian Ruth Ebere to win the women’s singles while Opeyori lost to Adams Mendrak of the Czech Republic in the men’s singles.
Twelve countries participated in the 2018 edition of the tournament, which is one of the International Series in the Badminton World Federation’s calendar in Africa.
The participating countries were Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Belgium, Sweden, Maldives, Denmark, Jordan, Mexico, Czech Republic, Germany and Ivory Coast, who are the hosts.
President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria Francis Orbih told our correspondent that the country’s participation in the competition would boost the rankings of the players ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“The players did well in Abidjan and we are proud of them. This was even a team that we had to reduce because of funding challenges. I believe that Dorcas and Clement will do us proud at the 2020 Olympics because they are raking in the points needed to qualify,” he said.
Orbih said the Ghana International Badminton Championships and the Lagos International Classics are next for the players.
