Financial Market Watch …for the week ended June 22, 2018

Equity market – Listed securities on NSE
Last week, significant losses by bellwether stocks suppressed the equity segment of the Nigerian stock market as the twin market indicators closed in the red. Consequently, the NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation depreciated by 2.74 per cent to close the week at 37,862.53 and N13.716tn, respectively. With this, the NSE ASI has posted a negative return of 1.00 per cent year-to-date.
In the same vein, most sectored gauges fell: the NSE Banking index, NSE Consumer Goods Index, NSE Oil/Gas Index and NSE Industrial Index moderated by 1.96 per cent, 0.50 per cent, 5.94 per cent and 3.02 per cent to close at 481.31 points, 903.41 points, 328.90 points and 1956.40 points respectively; however, the NSE Insurance Index rose by 3.39 per cent to close at 149.45 points.
The equity market is likely to trade sideways this week as investors take advantage of the discounted prices of some fundamentally sound stocks amid anticipated positive second quarter companies’ earnings.
NASD unlisted securities
The NASD OTC Market closed the past week on a bearish note as the NASD USI decreased significantly by 1.03 per cent to close at 659.16 points (as against the 669.03 points recorded in the previous week). Consequently, the market capitalisation shed 0.13 per cent to close lower at N446.07bn compared to N446.66bn recorded in the previous week.
Money market
The OBB and overnight rates declined further to 2.83 per cent and 3.58 per cent, respectively, as the market was awash with liquidity from retail FX refunds and OMO repayments.
In the past week, the Central Bank of Nigeria sold treasury bills worth N137.40bn via the secondary market. The outflows partly offset T-bills worth N444.30bn that matured via the primary and secondary markets.
This week, rates are expected to trend downward on maturing T-bills worth N183.27bn at the secondary market and the effect of anticipated FAAC allocation, which is expected to offset FGN bonds auction worth N60bn.
Bonds market
Bond yields maintained a slightly downward trend on the back of a slowdown in offshore sell-off, which has reduced the bearish pressures on the medium to long end of the curve.
We expect that this trend will persist this week. We, however, do not see yields going significantly below their current levels, as market players anticipate fresh supply of bonds from the auction scheduled to hold on Wednesday.
Treasury bills market
The T-bills market remained slightly bearish, despite the robust level of liquidity in the system. This came on the back of some sell-off on the September-December maturities.
There were, however, slight demand for the July/August maturities, with market players showing preference for the shorter tenured maturities in recent sessions. This, we presume, is most likely a safeguard from a possible hike in T-bill rates, as they have been relatively unattractive to market players at current levels.
Foreign exchange market
The interbank rate remained stable at its previous rate of N305.95/$. The I & E FX rate also remained relatively stable at N360.91/$. In the parallel market, cash rates appreciated by 50k to N361/$, while the transfer market rate remained stable at N364/$.
In the past week, the CBN injected a total of $210m into the foreign exchange market, of which $100m was allocated to Wholesale (SMIS), $55m was allocated to Small and Medium-scale Enterprises and $55m was sold for invisibles.
We expect a relatively stable exchange rate at most market segments this week as the CBN continues its intervention, coupled with increased dollar liquidity at the BDC segment.
