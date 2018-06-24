Civil service needs to be overhauled, says Aregbesola

Oluwatosin Omojuyigbe

the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, said Nigeria’s civil service needed to be overhauled for Nigeria to reclaim its rightful position in the comity of nations, urging civil servants to be diligent and productive in the discharge of their duties.

Aregbesola said this during the public presentation and unveiling of a book written by the Osun State Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, titled, ‘The Civil Service as a Cornerstone of Development in the State of Osun: The First 25 Years’.

Aregbesola, who described the civil service as the engine room of the government in a statement signed his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure, said the civil service must be re-engineered to reposition Nigeria.

He said, “Our productivity as a people is the lowest in everything in the world and we are not concerned about this critical challenge that had placed us far behind in the scheme of things in the world.

“It is disheartening that we have forgotten the fundamental basis of our existence, which is to render services that will bring about the required results through productivity.”

The governor said that no civil servant should be found wanting in the area of productivity and efficiency.

Aregbesola added, “Since civil service is the engine room that determines the success of the government, no civil servant must be found wanting at championing productivity and efficiency to justify whatever he or she earns as income.

“So, it is time for us to champion things that will enhance our level of production in all the sectors of the economy and as well declare to the world that we are not destined to be poor and wretched as a people.

“Henceforth, no civil servant must be at peace if he or she sees refuse on the roadside; no civil servant must also be at peace when things are not in order in his or her domain.”

