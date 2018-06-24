Tips to help you get more clients

Ozioma Ubabukoh
Start-up businesses need clients. Mid-level businesses need more clients and more money. Established, successful businesses need fewer, better, higher-paying clients. But how does a business owner go about getting clients? How do you get your first client? How do you get more clients? How do you get better clients?
If getting clients were easy, marketers would be out of business! There is a lot of fluff online about client attraction — some people think it’s magic. That you can just sit there and wish for clients and that they will appear. On the other hand, that by putting out the right energy, miraculously you will attract clients who will come find you.
But seriously, it doesn’t work like that. You have to work to get clients. Client attraction is just a special phrase that refers to the strategies business owners use to get more clients.
So, to help you with your client needs, here are some marketing tips to help you attract the clients you need:
Client Attraction Marketing Tip 1: Be sure to talk to at least three people every day about your business and what you do
You cannot just sit behind your computer every day and expect that scads of people from all over the world will magically find you and invest their money in your products, programmes, and services. Too many entrepreneurs rely on the HAP Method of attracting clients (Hope and Pray) and it simply doesn’t work. Hiding at home in your jammies and posting fiendishly on social media sites may get you a few clients, but it’s not going to sustain a six figure business. You must get dressed and get out of the house! If you can commit to talking to at least three different people about your business every day, you’ll be amazed at the change you’ll see in your clients, your stress, and your income.
Client Attraction Marketing Tip 2: Get out from behind your computer. Know where your target market is hanging out and go where they are
Talking to three people a day about your business is great, but only one of those can be electronic communication! You need to do your research, find out where your ideal clients go to network, learn, and grow their businesses — and you need to go there too! If your ideal clients/customers are designers, you need to go to design oriented events, conferences, and meet-up groups. If your ideal clients are authors, you need to go to author groups, literary conferences, and book expos.
Client Attraction Marketing Tip 3: Be ever present on your social networks, join in the conversation, and provide value and help
Lurkers don’t get clients, don’t build reputations, don’t get remembered, and don’t get referred to new business. Social media is a long-term marketing strategy with a long lead generation cycle. Typically, people will follow you on Twitter, or be friends with you on Facebook for months or even years before they finally decide to hire you or buy from you. That’s why you need to be ever-present on the social networks you can commit to. Be there with great, valuable, helpful content, answer questions, assist others, join in conversations, and be engaged. Sporadic, infrequent posting dilutes the trust your network has in you.
Client Attraction Marketing Tip 4: The fortune is in the follow up. It’s where the magic that turns connections into clients happens
Failure to follow up is one of the most common ways that entrepreneurs and business owners sabotage their own success by not collecting the money on the table. Millions of dollars are lost by businesses around the world every year simply because they get busy and they fail to follow up with leads from networking events, conferences, social media, email, voicemail, referrals, and more. If you want or need to make more money, fix your follow up and you’ll see an increase in your bottom line.
