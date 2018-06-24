Moving from financial independence to freedom

Author of Practical Steps to Financial Independence and business & finance coach, Usiere Uko, writes on raising your risk tolerance
Achieving financial independence should be the goal of everyone. Employees are encouraged to start planning for their retirement from the first day of their career journey. That is sound advice. The earlier you start, the richer you become by the time you cross the finish line. Compound interest needs time to work its magic on your financial portfolio.
However, you need to achieve financial independence before retirement. The reason is simple. You can lose your job at any time, and your retirement account may not be robust enough to support your family at that time. Your gratuity is essentially your last card. For many, it is the last time they will see such amount of money. If you use it to fund a building project or allow yourself to get talked into an investment you know little about, you may lie down on the bed of regrets. That is why it’s important to work on your financial independence plan as well as your retirement plan.
Another aspect of financial independence is that it gives you the option to choose to go do what you want with your life.
If you hate what you are doing, rather than murmur and complain, you can afford to quit and take a lower paying job which you love or go work on your dreams.
Financial independence and financial freedom are often used interchangeably. They don’t mean the exact same thing. Financial independence has to do with having enough while financial freedom has to do with having more than enough. There is a huge difference, both in mindset required and cash flow involved.
Financial independence
Achieving financial independence means having the ability to sustain your standard of living from fixed income without working. This means you are able to generate guaranteed fixed income after you have lost your job, quit or your business running at a loss. No one knows you have lost your primary source of income because your bills are paid on time as usual – rent, school fees, housekeeping, utility bills etc.
If the income is not guaranteed, it does not fit into your financial independence portfolio. You need guaranteed income to pay your bills and other expenses. If the income is not guaranteed, you can land in financial trouble.
Having financial independence means you have enough to meet your needs, and maybe a little extra (based on your income vs. expenses). You may need to be prudent and plan towards major expenses e.g. tuition fees, rent, car replacement, vacations, etc, depending on your chosen standard of living. It often means going for the cheapest option.
Financial freedom
Having financial freedom, on the other hand, means operating in the realm of abundance. You have more than enough. Money no longer dictates what you do or when you do it. You can buy what you want when you want it. You don’t need to delay some expense for the money to come together because you have more than enough.
There is no need to check your account balance before writing a cheque or handing over your debit card at the checkout. All your cards have more than enough money in them. I remember once handing over the wrong card at a store checkout. The teller returned the card after the transaction was declined. I kept a straight face and brought out the card I originally intended to use.
Financial freedom is a much higher level of financial independence. Few people ever get here. The skill set required to achieve financial independence is much different from that required to achieve financial freedom. Financial independence is essentially a risk-free zone. You can generate fixed income while taking zero or minimal risk.
You cannot do this with financial freedom. To move from financial independence to financial freedom, you need to be ready to take calculated risks: the higher the risk the higher the reward. Taking risk is not about being careless, but developing the knowledge and capacity to manage higher risks. The more you know, the less risky the undertaking.
Different mind-sets
Achieving financial freedom requires a different mind-set compared to achieving financial independence. To play at this level, you need to outgrow your comfort zone. If you do what you have been doing, then you keep getting what you have been getting. To move higher, you need to step higher.
There is no one way to financial freedom. We all need to chart our individual paths. One thing is certain; you need to step out of your comfort zone. The body of knowledge and skill you acquired along the way has brought you so far. To go further, you need to acquire new knowledge and skills.
The fact that you have tried something and failed a couple of times may not mean that it is not for you. It could mean that you have not learned enough to overcome the obstacles to your success. If you are afraid of failure, you may not be able to access the success you desire. Failure is often part of the process to the achievement of success.
As you move from financial independence to financial freedom, you are going where you have not been before, hence will have to do what you have not done before. Don’t be afraid. Learn from your failures and keep on keeping on. Fail forward. There are no guarantees, but if you are on the right path, you will reach your goal. It is only a matter of time.
For questions or comments email [email protected]; to order the book PSFFI, call or SMS to 0808 275 0980. You visit www.financialfreedominspiration.com. Follow me on Twitter @usiere
