Maradona to meet Argentina players ahead of Eagles clash

Diego Maradona has requested a meeting with Argentina’s players in an attempt to inspire the struggling squad ahead of their crucial final World Cup group game against Nigeria.
The two-time world champions must beat Nigeria in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday if they are to avoid a premature exit following a disastrous 3-0 defeat by Croatia.
He said he would bring along other Argentina greats of the past for the motivational talk.
“I would love to hold a meeting with them, with (Nery) Pumpido, with (Sergio) Goycochea, with (Claudio) Caniggia, with (Pedro) Troglio, even with (Daniel) Passarella if he wants to come, and with (Jorge) Valdano,” Maradona told Venezuelan TV channel Telesur.
“We’re going to defend our honour, boys. It cost us too much to be where we are for Croatia to come and hit us for three goals and to leave with our arms crossed without anyone putting a foot in.”
Maradona, who has criticisedcoach Jorge Sampaoli and striker Sergio Aguero in recent days, also took aim at Argentina Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia in his latest outburst.
“I’m furious and very upset inside, because anyone who wore that (Argentina) shirt can’t see it being trampled like that by a Croatian team that isn’t Germany, that isn’t Brazil, that isn’t Holland or Spain,” he said.
“But there is a guilty party and the culprit is the president of the AFA. Everyone just accepted it when Sampaoli came in with computers, with drones, with 14 assistants.
“I think there is a total lack of authority on Tapia’s part.”
Javier Mascherano, one of the squad’s senior players, denied on Sunday that there was a rift between Sampaoli and the players.
Related Articles
Sad! Nigerian Musician Dbanj loses son
The most painful thing to happen to any parent is the loss of a child. Nigerian musician, Dbanj just lost his son who just turned
INEC chairman – There won’t be electronic vote in 2019 elections
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said that the commission will not be using the electronic voting system in the
Movie directed Pascal Atuma denies saying that nollywood actors engage in prostitution
Nollywood filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, made news when he was quoted by The Cable as saying in a recent interview that actors in Nollywood engage in prostitution
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Most Read NewsView all posts
Using Google Maps with handy tips, tricks
Ozioma Ubabukoh One of the early signs that Google might expand beyond search in all sorts of interesting and unexpected directions was the Google Maps release
One year after, family of missing Police sergeant cries out
By Ugochukwu Alaribe ABA— A year after Sergeant Daniel Nwankwo, a policeman serving with Akwa Ibom State Command, went missing, his family has decried the silence of
Opinion: 'I have to be open'
BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — In this country’s Portuguese-derived Creole language, there is no distinction between gender pronouns. Men and women are referred to in the masculine
NNPC signs $3bn oil, gas development deal- Baru
Dr Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said the corporation had signed over three billion dollars oil and gas development deal
Toyin Abraham Says 'I'm sorry' To Mercy Aigbe Over Crashing Her Marriage
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe have reconciled on their fight which started just a few weeks ago… Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr reveals big information ahead of Nigeria's game against Argentina (video)
- Gernot Rohr has assured Nigerians that the Super Eagles are ready to battle Argentina’s Albiceleste - The 64-year-old football tactician is confident that the
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>