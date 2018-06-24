ISIS threat: Police deploy AIG to head airport command

Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi
An Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Danjuma Muhammad, has been deployed to head the Murtala Muhammed Airport Command, following threats by the leaders of the terrorist group, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
Muhammad is taking over from the former head of the command, Abdullahi Ali, a Commissioner of Police, who retired recently.
The spokesperson for the MMIA Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday, said the command was hitherto headed by a commissioner, adding that the move by the authorities to assign a superior officer could be due to the threats by the ISIS to attack the aviation sector.
Alabi said the deployment of the AIG would improve safety and security of travellers and other airport users at the country’s busiest airport.
He said, “Muhammad is an experienced officer who has served in many commands and formations prior to his transfer to the airport. The transfer of a very senior ranking officer to the airport command is very strategic and the objective is to ensure that nothing untoward occurs here.
“The AIG has since assumed duties and has warned officers attached to the command that he will not tolerate laziness and idleness.”
He said the AIG had also warned touts to desist from aimless movement within the airport environment or face prosecution when apprehended.
Alabi said the new command head had assured travellers and other airport users that adequate measures had been put in place for their safety and security.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
Sad! Nigerian Musician Dbanj loses son
The most painful thing to happen to any parent is the loss of a child. Nigerian musician, Dbanj just lost his son who just turned
INEC chairman – There won’t be electronic vote in 2019 elections
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said that the commission will not be using the electronic voting system in the
Movie directed Pascal Atuma denies saying that nollywood actors engage in prostitution
Nollywood filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, made news when he was quoted by The Cable as saying in a recent interview that actors in Nollywood engage in prostitution
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Most Read NewsView all posts
Civilian JTF Help Soldiers To ‘Kill’ Seven Insurgents In Borno
The Nigerian Army says troops of the 112 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole, supported by operatives of the Civilian Joint Task, have killed
Photos – NYSC member who drowned in Rivers state buried
Few days ago, a youth corps member serving in Rivers state drowned while swimming. He was buried today amidst tears. His fellow corps member, Maxwell Madugu
Pulse Blogger: Suicide: the easy way out?
Man is guided by some principles. But at the point that some reach their breakpoint, they take the door that leads to the great beyond,
Spanish king’s brother-in-law jailed over graft conviction
The Spanish king’s brother-in-law was jailed Monday after losing an appeal against a graft conviction, the prison authorities said. Inaki Urdangarin, the husband of King Felipe’s
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>