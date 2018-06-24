Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

ISIS threat: Police deploy AIG to head airport command



Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi

An Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Danjuma Muhammad, has been deployed to head the Murtala Muhammed Airport Command, following threats by the leaders of the terrorist group, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Muhammad is taking over from the former head of the command, Abdullahi Ali, a Commissioner of Police, who retired recently.

The spokesperson for the MMIA Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday, said the command was hitherto headed by a commissioner, adding that the move by the authorities to assign a superior officer could be due to the threats by the ISIS to attack the aviation sector.

Alabi said the deployment of the AIG would improve safety and security of travellers and other airport users at the country’s busiest airport.

He said, “Muhammad is an experienced officer who has served in many commands and formations prior to his transfer to the airport.  The transfer of a very senior ranking officer to the airport command is very strategic and the objective is to ensure that nothing untoward occurs here.

“The AIG has since assumed duties and has warned officers attached to the command that he will not tolerate laziness and idleness.”

He said the AIG had also warned touts to desist from aimless movement within the airport environment or face prosecution when apprehended.

Alabi said the new command head had assured travellers and other airport users that adequate measures had been put in place for their safety and security.

