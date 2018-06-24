INEC chairman – There won’t be electronic vote in 2019 elections

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said that the commission will not be using the electronic voting system in the 2019 general elections.
The chairman of the electoral body disclosed this when he spoke at the International Press Institute world conference which took place in Abuja.
“There is no electronic balloting in 2019. In other words, there will be no electronic voting in the next general election but technology is already being used in many aspects of the processes. Electronic voting should be the ultimate step in the chain involving five inter-related processes,” he said
Some Nigerians have called for the use of electronic voting in the forthcoming election. They argue that electoral voting will prevent rigging and electoral malpractice during the election.
