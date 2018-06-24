Sad! Nigerian Musician Dbanj loses son

The most painful thing to happen to any parent is the loss of a child. Nigerian musician, Dbanj just lost his son who just turned a year older last month.

The music star was not in the country as at the time of this incident, as he is currently in Los Angeles for the 2018 BET Awards.

According to reports, Dbanj’s son drowned at their family residence in Ikoyi today June 24th. D’banj wasn’t at home at the time. The little boy’s body has reportedly since been moved to a morgue in GRA.

There’s no official statement from Dbanj to confirm the news but he shared an ‘All black’ image on his instagram page minutes ago with the caption, ‘trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful’.