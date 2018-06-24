Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Youth empowerment: Nigeria must stop being consuming nation—Pst Odukoya



By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—SENIOR Pastor, Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to focus more on improving and expanding infrastructure, as well as transforming Nigeria from a consumer to a producing nation through its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP.

Odukoya, who made the appeal at Grace Springs Business and Vocational School logo rebranding in Lagos, said that the country needs to channel more efforts into development of vocational training which is the bedrock of all industrial nations.

He said: “The problem with our country is that we are a consuming economy. So, it is time to shift and change protocol. We need to train our youths to come out with product and service that will benefit humanity. When we do that, we are not just going to improve the economy, but also empowering the larger community.

“Vocational training is the bedrock of many industrialist countries, and what they market to the world is what they produced for themselves and branded in such a way that the world requested for it.”

On her part, the Director of Grace Springs Business and Vocational School, GSBVS, Mrs. Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun said: “When the recession hit the country, we saw a huge campaign of ‘Buy Nigeria’ so as a school we want to ensure that the quality of goods and services produced are of international standard and that is why we need investor to compliment our efforts.”

