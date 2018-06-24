Union Bank releases 2nd Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation report

UNION Bank has announced the release of its second Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation (CSI) report – an annual compendium which highlights the bank’s strategic approach, initiatives and impact made in the areas of Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation within the last year.
“The report touches on the impact Union Bank made within its host communities in 2017 and its commitment to its customers and other stakeholders. It also emphasizes the bank’s vision “to inspire a future where private sector participants are committed drivers of the nation’s“sustainable development.“
In its dedication to local communities, Union Bank has invested heavily in providing Nigerians access to inclusive financial services and championing financial literacy for future generations in schools across the country.
In 2017, the bank went a step further, expanding the reach and impact of this initiative and increasing the number of students impacted from 3,000 in 2016 to 6,000 in 2017.
Speaking concerning the release of the 2017 CSI report, Chief Executive Officer, Union Bank, Emeka Emuwa said: “This annual reports gives credence to our positioning as a bank truly committed to the communities in which we operate. Our Corporate Social Investment is central to our core business and commitment to the triple bottom line of responsible financial,“environmental and socio-economic development.
“We are committed to the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact regarding the adoption of sustainable and socially responsible policies in human rights, labour, the environment, anti-corruption, and of course, reporting on their implementation.”
Related Articles
In Gombe State: Cholera claims 3, 27 hospitalised
Back to Article
APC Convention: Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman
APC Convention Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman The convention, which held convention Saturday, June, 23, 2018, stretched into Sunday, June 24, 2018. Published: 24.06.2018 Chika Ebuzor ');
Jay-Jay Okocha: Have you met football legend's hot daughter?
Jay-Jay Okocha Have you met football legend's hot daughter? Daniella has been making the rounds on social media and what better time to remember Jay-Jay than during
Most Watched VideosView all posts
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Most Read NewsView all posts
Civilian JTF Help Soldiers To ‘Kill’ Seven Insurgents In Borno
The Nigerian Army says troops of the 112 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole, supported by operatives of the Civilian Joint Task, have killed
ERA tasks NASS on laws to guarantee environmental rights
By Davies Iheamnachor PORT HARCOURT—Environmental Rights Action, Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FOEN, has tasked the National Assembly to make laws that would guarantee the environmental
2018 budget cuts: NASS is Nigeria's greatest enemy - IYC
- IYC has berated the NASS over its alterations in the 2018 budget- President Buhari on Wednesday, June 20, signed into law 2018 budget and
Not sure about Botcho cream? Check this out!
What is Botcho cream? Why is the Internet packed with advertisements of this “magical potion”? What’s there, inside the box? The hype around this cream
Breaking : Osunbor withdraws from APC chairmanship race,
says I’m stepping down out of respect for Buhari…declares support for Oshiomhole By Emman Ovuakporie ABUJA-BARELY 72 hours to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Convention, former Governor
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>