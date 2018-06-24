Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

2019: Aspirant urges Oshiomhole to reconcile aggrieved stakeholders



By Olasunkanmi Akoni
All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives aspirant, Aderemi Banjo has urged the newly-elected National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, to reconcile aggrieved party members across the country and Lagos State in particular ahead of  the 2019 general elections and beyond.

L-R: Minister of finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; New National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole; Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki; his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, at the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Eagles Square, Abuja

However, Banjo, who spoke weekend in Lagos, faulted the leadership style of current member of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, representing Surulere Constituency 01, claiming he had failed to deliver democracy dividends to the people and should be replaced in 2019.

However, efforts to reach Gbajabiamila for his reaction were unsuccessful at press time as his mobile phone was unavailable.

According to Banjo, in 15 years, Gbajabiamila never touched the lives of the people of the constituency through meaningful and effective legislation and failed to deliver democracy dividends to the people.

“The grim picture is, however, reversible. APC stands for change. Enough is enough. Surulere constituency 0I deserves better representation and by the grace of God, the electorate will change Gbajabiamila in 2019,” he said.

He explained that his decision to run for Surulere Constituency 01 seat was borne out of his conviction that he has a lot to contribute to the progress and welfare of the people.

The former national chairman of Mega Progressive Party urged the people of Surulere Constituency 01 to reject the fifth term agenda of Gbajabiamila.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/06/2018 16:10:00 Beauty Bits: Does collagen powder do anything for your skin?

Beauty Bits: Does collagen powder do anything for your skin?

What if I told you that there was one ingredient that could smooth out your wrinkles, keep your skin hydrated, and make you look more

0 News 24/06/2018 16:20:00 Girl Smarts: 9 HIV symptoms every woman needs to know

Girl Smarts: 9 HIV symptoms every woman needs to know

HIV is scary as sh*t-which means that its symptoms are equally terrifying...right?Not exactly. “Most people who get infected don’t even know. It’s only in hindsight

0 News 24/06/2018 16:30:00 Odd Enough: The lump in this woman’s face turned out to be a live worm

Odd Enough: The lump in this woman’s face turned out to be a live worm

Two things you never want to happen to you: finding a worm crawling around in your face; and ending up as a case study in a medical

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/06/2018 08:13:00 ECOWAS to train more Nigerian Police personnel in fighting terrorism financing

ECOWAS to train more Nigerian Police personnel in fighting terrorism financing

The Intergovernmental Action Group against Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing in West Africa (GIABA) on Thursday announced its plans to include more officers of the

0 News 20/06/2018 15:08:00 New Zealand-based American teacher to handle Nigeria vs Iceland tie

New Zealand-based American teacher to handle Nigeria vs Iceland tie

Nigeria vs Iceland – New Zealand’s Matthew Conger will handle Nigeria’s Rusia 2018 second Group D fixture against Iceland on Friday at Volgograd. This combination of

0 News 20/06/2018 04:58:00 Pulse List: 5 countries where preaching in public is a serious crime

Pulse List: 5 countries where preaching in public is a serious crime

Evangelism in Nigeria is no biggie. In fact, its something you are most likely to see at least once a week in most cities. Its

0 News 19/06/2018 19:05:00 FIRS outlines strategies to check circumvention of tax rules

FIRS outlines strategies to check circumvention of tax rules

By Elizabeth Adegbesan The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) yesterday outlined measures to check circumvention of tax rules by companies practicing Base Erosion and Profit Shifting

0 News 23/06/2018 09:53:00 Blast rocks Zimbabwe president’s rally, injuries reported

Blast rocks Zimbabwe president’s rally, injuries reported

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived a blast at a ruling ZANU-PF party rally Saturday, his spokesman said, adding that he had been taken to safety

0 News 23/06/2018 13:03:00 Breaking: APC changes slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’

Breaking: APC changes slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’

By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA: The national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has  changed its slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’ following an announcement by one

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron