2019: Aspirant urges Oshiomhole to reconcile aggrieved stakeholders

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives aspirant, Aderemi Banjo has urged the newly-elected National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, to reconcile aggrieved party members across the country and Lagos State in particular ahead of the 2019 general elections and beyond.
However, Banjo, who spoke weekend in Lagos, faulted the leadership style of current member of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, representing Surulere Constituency 01, claiming he had failed to deliver democracy dividends to the people and should be replaced in 2019.
However, efforts to reach Gbajabiamila for his reaction were unsuccessful at press time as his mobile phone was unavailable.
According to Banjo, in 15 years, Gbajabiamila never touched the lives of the people of the constituency through meaningful and effective legislation and failed to deliver democracy dividends to the people.
“The grim picture is, however, reversible. APC stands for change. Enough is enough. Surulere constituency 0I deserves better representation and by the grace of God, the electorate will change Gbajabiamila in 2019,” he said.
He explained that his decision to run for Surulere Constituency 01 seat was borne out of his conviction that he has a lot to contribute to the progress and welfare of the people.
The former national chairman of Mega Progressive Party urged the people of Surulere Constituency 01 to reject the fifth term agenda of Gbajabiamila.
Related Articles
Beauty Bits: Does collagen powder do anything for your skin?
What if I told you that there was one ingredient that could smooth out your wrinkles, keep your skin hydrated, and make you look more
Girl Smarts: 9 HIV symptoms every woman needs to know
HIV is scary as sh*t-which means that its symptoms are equally terrifying...right?Not exactly. “Most people who get infected don’t even know. It’s only in hindsight
Odd Enough: The lump in this woman’s face turned out to be a live worm
Two things you never want to happen to you: finding a worm crawling around in your face; and ending up as a case study in a medical
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
ECOWAS to train more Nigerian Police personnel in fighting terrorism financing
The Intergovernmental Action Group against Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing in West Africa (GIABA) on Thursday announced its plans to include more officers of the
New Zealand-based American teacher to handle Nigeria vs Iceland tie
Nigeria vs Iceland – New Zealand’s Matthew Conger will handle Nigeria’s Rusia 2018 second Group D fixture against Iceland on Friday at Volgograd. This combination of
Pulse List: 5 countries where preaching in public is a serious crime
Evangelism in Nigeria is no biggie. In fact, its something you are most likely to see at least once a week in most cities. Its
FIRS outlines strategies to check circumvention of tax rules
By Elizabeth Adegbesan The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) yesterday outlined measures to check circumvention of tax rules by companies practicing Base Erosion and Profit Shifting
Blast rocks Zimbabwe president’s rally, injuries reported
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived a blast at a ruling ZANU-PF party rally Saturday, his spokesman said, adding that he had been taken to safety
Breaking: APC changes slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’
By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA: The national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has changed its slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’ following an announcement by one
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>