2019: Aspirant urges Oshiomhole to reconcile aggrieved stakeholders

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives aspirant, Aderemi Banjo has urged the newly-elected National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, to reconcile aggrieved party members across the country and Lagos State in particular ahead of the 2019 general elections and beyond.

L-R: Minister of finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; New National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole; Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki; his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, at the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Eagles Square, Abuja

However, Banjo, who spoke weekend in Lagos, faulted the leadership style of current member of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, representing Surulere Constituency 01, claiming he had failed to deliver democracy dividends to the people and should be replaced in 2019.

However, efforts to reach Gbajabiamila for his reaction were unsuccessful at press time as his mobile phone was unavailable.

According to Banjo, in 15 years, Gbajabiamila never touched the lives of the people of the constituency through meaningful and effective legislation and failed to deliver democracy dividends to the people.

“The grim picture is, however, reversible. APC stands for change. Enough is enough. Surulere constituency 0I deserves better representation and by the grace of God, the electorate will change Gbajabiamila in 2019,” he said.

He explained that his decision to run for Surulere Constituency 01 seat was borne out of his conviction that he has a lot to contribute to the progress and welfare of the people.

The former national chairman of Mega Progressive Party urged the people of Surulere Constituency 01 to reject the fifth term agenda of Gbajabiamila.