Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Increase in inactive bank accounts to persist — Expert



By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE steady rise in the number of inactive bank accounts will persist due to the impact of the various reforms in the banking sector.

Chief Executive Officer, Motion Yield Limited, a finance company, Mr. Aboidu Oyelaja, stated this in an interview with  Financial Vanguard.

Recall that the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System, NIBSS, revealed that the number of inactive bank accounts rose by 1.6 million or 4.3 percent  to 38.3 million in the first quarter of 2018 (Q1’18) from 36.7 million in fourth quarter of 2017 (Q4’17).

Banking hall

Commenting on this development, Oyelaja said: “The trend is expected to continue due to the reforms in the banking sector and government activities. Customers are beginning to realize that they do not need to have multiple accounts in different banks again. Once a bank account can handle all transactions across banks, there is no need to incur avoidable charges that come with multiple bank accounts.

“In addition, the awareness of the capabilities of the BVN is also a factor. Customers are now more aware that transactions carried out by them get recorded against them and accessible by all other banks irrespective of the bank used for such transactions. Many who have been using several accounts have had to close such accounts or abandon them outrightly for fear of being traced to such accounts in the future.

Oyelaja noted that measures taken by government to deal with perpetrators of financial crimes alongside banks reviewing their platforms to discourage fraudsters would also lead to further  increase in the number of inactive bank accounts.

He stated: “Furthermore, the activity of the government on prosecution of those engaged in financial crimes is a contributory factor. Many accounts opened for such activity are being and will be abandoned by those engaged in such activity.

“Also, the tightening of the policies and procedures of banks are also contributory factors. Banks are discouraging customers from using their platforms to perpetrate fraud. They are continuously reviewing their platforms with a view to discouraging and exposing fraudsters.

“In general, I believe the trend will continue and in my opinion, it is a good development for the banking industry as well as the country.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/06/2018 15:10:00 In Gombe State: Cholera claims 3, 27 hospitalised

In Gombe State: Cholera claims 3, 27 hospitalised

Back to Article

0 News 24/06/2018 15:10:00 APC Convention: Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman

APC Convention: Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman

APC Convention Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman The convention, which held convention Saturday, June, 23, 2018, stretched into Sunday, June 24, 2018. Published: 24.06.2018 Chika Ebuzor ');

0 News 24/06/2018 15:15:00 Jay-Jay Okocha: Have you met football legend's hot daughter?

Jay-Jay Okocha: Have you met football legend's hot daughter?

Jay-Jay Okocha Have you met football legend's hot daughter? Daniella has been making the rounds on social media and what better time to remember Jay-Jay than during

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/06/2018 00:01:00 2 killed in another Ojuelegba Bridge truck accident

2 killed in another Ojuelegba Bridge truck accident

Two persons died when a truck loaded with boards and plywood tilted on the Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere, Lagos State late on Tuesday evening.One of the

0 News 18/06/2018 12:58:00 "Oso Intimate Session": Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget

"Oso Intimate Session": Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget

I shook hands with Brymo right before he made a sneaky entrance on a surprised hall full of fans at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi.The audience

0 News 23/06/2018 15:09:00 Runtown: Nigerian popstar covers FV Magazine alongside Adonis Bosso

Runtown: Nigerian popstar covers FV Magazine alongside Adonis Bosso

Back to Article

0 News 21/06/2018 12:18:00 Buhari commiserates with rainstorm and fire victims in Bauchi

Buhari commiserates with rainstorm and fire victims in Bauchi

By Charles AgwamBauchi – President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the people of Bauchi over last Saturday’s rainstorm which claimed over 6 lives and

0 News 21/06/2018 05:07:00 Bumper Harvest! Dangote Pays 90% Of Net Profits as Dividend

Bumper Harvest! Dangote Pays 90% Of Net Profits as Dividend

Shareholders of Dangote Cement on Wednesday at the company’s 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Lagos were full of praise for the Board, Management

0 News 22/06/2018 09:54:00 World Cup 2018: Coutinho's late goal hailed on Twitter as Brazil beat Costa Rica

World Cup 2018: Coutinho's late goal hailed on Twitter as Brazil beat Costa Rica

Back to Article

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron