Oyetola steals show at APC natn’lconvention, congratulates new exccos

The Osun APC’s leading gubernatorial aspirant, who is also the Chief of staff to incumbent Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Gboyega Oyetola has congratulated the newly elected national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other national executives.
In a congratulatory message issued by the Ilerioluwa campaign organization and signed by Dayo Fasola, the statement reads in part, “We join other well meaning and committed members of our great party, APC to congratulate our new National Chairman for the successful Abuja convention which has produced him and other executives with the task of repositioning the APC for greater heights, we believe in your sagacity and firm principle of patriotism to steer this ship to victory on all sides”
Oyetola equally advised the national executives on party’s internal cohesion and unity aftermath the national convention. “We must continue to reiterate our unwavering loyalty in the ideals and ideology of APC as this will further strengthen all members of the party across the country”.
We are all progressives and the elevation of Nigeria among the committee of Nations and the success of our great party is what is paramount to us. That is our common goal and that is why we are all unanimous in putting aside our differences and ensure the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration.
Earlier before the official kickoff of the convention, hundreds of supporters of Gboyega Oyetola had stormed Eagle’s square Abuja, venue of the ceremony in branded vehicles, customized uniforms and posters of Ilerioluwa 2018.
They were the only supporters of any Osun gubernatorial aspirants sighted at the venue, they stole the show as they sang praises of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and their principal, Gboyega Oyetola who is vying for governor in the September 22nd election as other delegates sang and danced relentlessly with them at all the various strategic spots they positioned themselves.
Related Articles
In Gombe State: Cholera claims 3, 27 hospitalised
Back to Article
APC Convention: Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman
APC Convention Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman The convention, which held convention Saturday, June, 23, 2018, stretched into Sunday, June 24, 2018. Published: 24.06.2018 Chika Ebuzor ');
Jay-Jay Okocha: Have you met football legend's hot daughter?
Jay-Jay Okocha Have you met football legend's hot daughter? Daniella has been making the rounds on social media and what better time to remember Jay-Jay than during
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Most Read NewsView all posts
APC bent on stifling opposition, PDP blasts Buhari
By Dirisu YakubuABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the umpteenth time, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of deliberate moves
Plane, governor’s house torched in PNG violence
Papua New Guinea has declared a state of emergency in its rugged Southern Highlands after an armed mob went on the rampage, torching a passenger
Argentina vs Croatia: Pressure on Messi after Ronaldo scores again
Lionel Messi is under increased pressure to redeem himself when Argentina face Croatia in Thursday’s pivotal match after eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth
BREAKING: Buhari arrives in Bauchi
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Bauchi on a condolence visit to the state. The aircraft conveying the President touched down at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa
Pastor Kills Prostitute For Rituals (PHOTOS)
An acclaimed Pastor of the Celestine Church, Ozuri, Adavi Local government area of Kogi State, Mr Shegun has been arrested for allegedly killing one sex
We can beat Argentina – Rohr
Nigeria coach Gerhot Rohr was full of praise for his side, who are the youngest at this World Cup, especially the way they came out
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>