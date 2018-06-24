Police nab 5 trans-border robbery suspects

By Evelyn Usman
Five suspected members of a notorious trans- border robbery gang that specialised in snatching cars from unsuspecting motorists along the Nigeria/ Benin Republic boarder and selling same in Benin Republic at give away prices were, weekend, arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.
The suspects, two Nigerians and three Beninoise, as gathered, disguised as commercial motorcycle operators during operation.
Their modus oparandi, according to police source, included hiding their weapons inside the passenger’s detached seat, driving along the route or waiting at junctions, for a suitable target.
The source said on sighting any, the gang would intercept the vehicle, bring out the weapons from where they were concealed and order their victims to quietly hand over keys of the vehicles to them or have life sniffed out of them.
Police sources hinted that following several complaints from residents around Lagos and Ogun axis of the border, the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, detailed the operatives to go on the trail of the perpetrators.
It was gathered that it took the operatives two weeks of surveillance before the suspects were arrested on Saturday.
Recovered from them according to the Police, were a blue operational motorcycle with an AK-47 rifle hidden under its seat and two magazines fully loaded with 69 rounds of live ammunition.
During preliminary investigation, the suspects as gathered confessed to multiple car snatchings and armed robberies along the route.
One of them, Adegbile said they operated at any given time of the day, as long as they sighted a suitable target.
Speaking in Yoruba dialect, he said that they sold stolen cars to their ready buyers in Benin Republic for between N500,000 and N1 million, depending on the value.
For instance, he said Toyota Corolla with market value of N1.8 million was sold for N5000,000; Jeeps with market value between N4million to N8million were sold for N1m, while those with market value between N2 million to N3millon were given away between N700,000 to N900,000
Efforts were still on to arrest other members of the gang and receivers of the stolen vehicles in Benin Republic.
