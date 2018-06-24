Total shareholders seek costs curtailing measures

Okay N5.7bn dividend
By Peter Egwuatu
SHAREHOLDERS of Total Nigeria Plc have asked its Board of Directors to adopt measures that will curtail rising cost of operations, even as the company’s finance income recorded a boost for the financial year ended December 31, 2017.
The shareholders also commended the Board for declaring a total of N5.7 billion dividend despite the decline in revenue occasioned by both economic and security challenges experienced in the year under review.
The shareholders berated the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC involvement in the importation of fuel, saying the government agency should allow the private operators to be involved in the importation of fuel.
The National Chairman, Constance Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Shehu Mallam Mikail, said: “How can the NNPC be a regulator as well as an operator? The monopoly practice in the importation of fuel is not helping the petroleum industry to grow as government still pay heavy subsidy indirectly without letting the public to know. This act is really affecting the performance of marketing companies in the country. The industry is supposed to be market determined, while the NNPC should concentrate in regulation and control.”
While addressing shareholders at the AGM, Chairman, Total Nigeria Plc, Mr. Stanislas Mittelman, said: “2017 was arduous year for your company and our nation. Security remained a major concern as the activities of Boko Haram in the North Eastern part of the Nigeria occurred sporadically. Kidnapping and armed robberies appeared to be on the rise. Several of our stations and warehouses were burgled and in some cases robbed. All these impacted negatively in our performance.”
He further explained that the high financial costs experienced during the period were due to increase in bank lending rates and reduction of credit terms for Premium Motor Spirit, PMS purchases.
Related Articles
Stamp out injustice, Saraki, Dogara tell Oshiomhole
John Alechenu, Leke Baiyewu and Olaleye Aluko The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, on Sunday urged the
Herdsmen attack 11 Plateau villages, kill 86, torch 50 houses
• Six injured, 50 houses burnt• Plateau places three LGAs under curfew Friday Olokor, Jos Plateau State was on Sunday thrown into mourning with the killing of
Power asset sale: Osinbajo, Okoh should not fail
A news report indicating that the Federal Government has approved the appointment of Transaction Advisers for two state-owned power assets is welcome. This heralds the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Most Read NewsView all posts
VIDEO: Man sexually assaults reporter during live World Cup coverage
Colombian reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran was standing in a city square in Saransk, Russia, reporting on the World Cup for Deutsche Welle, a German news
Driver steals N10 million goods, arrested while praying for forgiveness in church
- A driver has been arrested while praying for forgiveness inside a church in Benue state- Dominic Nege was alleged to have diverted goods worth
Nigeria vs Iceland : We’re still in the race, says disappointed Heimir
Nigeria vs Iceland: Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson declared his side were still in the race for a place in the World Cup last 16 despite
Algeria goes offline to stop students cheating
Algeria went offline on Wednesday for the start of high school diploma exams, the first in a series of internet blackouts to stop students cheating. Mobile
Arrested suspect of pipeline vandalism, Abiri not a Journalist – Garba Shehu
Mr. Jones Abiri, the man said to have been arrested by the Department of State Services , DSS, is not a journalist and does not
Power asset sale: Osinbajo, Okoh should not fail
A news report indicating that the Federal Government has approved the appointment of Transaction Advisers for two state-owned power assets is welcome. This heralds the
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>