Breaking News

Pinnick on FIFA duty in Saransk



Pinnick

Nigeria Football Federation president and Member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick will be on duty for the world football –governing body today, when Portugal take on Iran in Saransk.

A very interesting encounter is at hand at the 45,000 –capacity Mordovia Arena with Portugal, joint leaders of Group B with Spain on four points and plus one goal advantage each, sure to face a stern test from the hard fighting Iranians.

The Iranians have three points (from their 1-0 defeat of Morocco) and were tough nuts for 2010 world champions Spain before losing by the odd goal in Kazan on Wednesday.

Four –goal Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal could be eliminated if they lose to the Asians, with Spain taking on already –eliminated Morocco simultaneously in Kaliningrad.

Pinnick, also a Member of the CAF Executive Committee and Emergency Committee, is officially working in the Saint Petersburg centre and will commission a Round of 16 match (3rd July), a semi final match (10th July) and the World Cup third place match (14th July).

