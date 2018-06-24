Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

We will play Argentina with a tough mentality – Rohr



Coach Gernot Rohr has admitted that the Super Eagles must be on the attack against Argentina in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday and diligently take the chances that come their way against the two –time World Cup winners.“Simply put, we must take even half chances, and be on the offensive as much as possible. Perhaps, a draw could be good to qualify, but we cannot think and play for a draw.

Sometimes, when you play for a draw, you get punched in the face late in the day.“It will be a tough game and we must go with a tough mentality from the start to the end.”

The Eagles returned to their Sanatorium Istochnik Hotel in Essentuki on Saturday having no illusions that Tuesday’s match will be a piece of cake. In the evening, they saw how reigning world champions Germany came from behind to defeat a Swedish team that had chances to win but apparently played for a draw in Sochi.

Nigeria’s army is presented with less days to prepare for the game against the South Americans than they had for the second match against Iceland following the opener against Croatia. There were five days to get ready for Iceland after the loss to Croatia but three days to prepare for Argentina after the win over Iceland.

The Argies have been Nigeria’s perennial Nemesis at the FIFA World Cup. In five previous appearances, the Eagles have had to play Argentina in the group phase on four occasions. It was only in France 1998 that both teams ended up in different sections.

Argentina have won all four, though narrowly. And while bookmakers would be quick to emphasize the gulf in class, Argentina won the last of their two FIFA World Cup titles 32 years ago, and current form (determinable only by recent results) does not present Lionel Messi and company as unbeatable.

In Russia, their opening 1-1 draw with Iceland was followed by a stunning 3-0 lashing by Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, meaning the Eagles (who got their campaign back on track with a 2-0 win over Iceland in Volgograd) and the Albiceleste arrive the 67,000 –capacity Zenit Arena on Tuesday via different trajectories.

Skipper Mikel John Obi, defender Kenneth Omeruo, midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and forwards Ahmed Musa and Victor Moses were in the Nigeria squad that lost 3-2 to the Argies in Porto Alegre on June 25, 2014.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/06/2018 20:06:00 Power asset sale: Osinbajo, Okoh should not fail

Power asset sale: Osinbajo, Okoh should not fail

A news report indicating that the Federal Government has approved the appointment of Transaction Advisers for two state-owned power assets is welcome. This heralds the

0 News 24/06/2018 20:08:00 June12: Justice for MKO Abiola, Fawehinmi, at last

June12: Justice for MKO Abiola, Fawehinmi, at last

Rotimi Igbayilola, 9, Abudu Benson Street, Ikorodu Lagos State, 08032304: Indeed, it is heartwarming that the trio of late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and

0 News 24/06/2018 20:09:00 Buhari’s gratifying memorabilia

Buhari’s gratifying memorabilia

Bukola Ajisola, [email protected]  08035026: The mood of the nation was lifted once again as the news of the posthumous recognition of Chief Moshood Abiola hit the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/06/2018 07:53:00 … we have performed, we have delivered – Lai Mohammed

… we have performed, we have delivered – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says the 2019 elections will probably be the least expensive elections for the All Progressives Congress (APC).: Minister

0 News 22/06/2018 06:52:00 Detention Of Suswam Undemocratic – PDP

Detention Of Suswam Undemocratic – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday warned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, that nobody can replace the nation’s democracy with autocracy. The party also

0 News 22/06/2018 16:46:00 Nigeria vs Iceland: We’re still in the race, says Iceland coach

Nigeria vs Iceland: We’re still in the race, says Iceland coach

Iceland coach Heidar Hallgrimsson declared his side were still in the race for a place in the World Cup last 16 after Friday’s 2-0 loss

0 News 22/06/2018 18:10:00 Familoni, Allagenyi win Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Tennis

Familoni, Allagenyi win Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Tennis

Gbenga Familoni emerged champion of  the Men’s Singles Class A of 4th Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Tennis Tournament following a 6-3, 6-3 win over Godwin Kienka. At

0 News 22/06/2018 16:12:00 Switzerland to join Brazil in Group E qualification

Switzerland to join Brazil in Group E qualification

Switzerland came from behind to beat Serbia 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday as Xherdan Shaqiri scored in the 90th minute to secure a

0 News 23/06/2018 12:36:00 Christianity May Cease To Exist By 2043- Christian Elders

Christianity May Cease To Exist By 2043- Christian Elders

The present generation of Christians in Nigeria may cease to exist in 25 years from now (2043), beginning from 2018, a group of Christians under

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron