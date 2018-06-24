Family blames FMC doctors for member’s death

Oluwatosin Omojuyigbe
The family of 18-year-old Raphael Olorunlogbon has blamed doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi State, for his death.
PUNCH Metro learnt that Raphael was referred to the FMC after he was diagnosed with appendicitis at a hospital in Maigumeri Barracks.
The deceased’s brother, Isaiah Dele, who spoke to PUNCH Metro, said Raphael, who was brought to the FMC on Monday, was not attended to till Tuesday despite his critical condition.
He said, “On Monday, Raphael complained of stomach pain and he was taken to a hospital in Maigumeri Barracks, Lokoja.
The resident doctor asked us to carry out a scan.
“The result showed that he had perforated appendix and an operation was necessary, so he was referred to the FMC.
“When we got there, we were told that there was no space in the ward. After much begging, they managed to give us a small mattress to put outside the ward. He was not attended to.”
Dele, who alleged that doctors who ought to perform the operation were playing with their phones, said Raphael, who just completed his West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination would not have died if he was attended to on time.
“It was just negligence on the part of the doctors. If they had done the operation on Monday, probably, he would not have died.
“He was not attended to that day, they kept pressing his stomach. He was in pain throughout the night and was speaking incoherently.
“On Tuesday, we were told that the operation would be carried out by 10am, but it was not done until 5pm,” he added.
Dele, however, said the operation, which lasted for three hours, left Raphael in a coma till he died on Wednesday.
When our correspondent contacted the Public Relations Officer of the FMC, Abdulai Abdulrahman, he said he could not talk on the telephone.
He said, “I don’t know you. You cannot just call on the telephone and expect me to start talking to you. I am a professional journalist and the hospital’s PRO; so, if you want to do investigative journalism, come to our office and we will look at the records.
“Besides, on issues of professional negligence, SERVICOM handles that. If any patient or patient’s relation is not satisfied with our services, they should report to SERVICOM.”
Later, Abdulrahman sent a text message to our correspondent.
He said, “Please we are going to check our records tomorrow morning (Monday) and get back to you before 10am.”
