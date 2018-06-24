PhD scandal: ICPC detains Osun rector, poly shops for replacement

Samson Folarin
The embattled Rector of Igbajo Polytechnic, Akinola Olaolu, has been arrested and detained at the Ibadan office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission.
Our correspondent gathered that Olaolu was arrested on Friday by the agency for allegedly forging his certificates.
PUNCH Metro had reported that there was a crisis at the Igbajo Polytechnic, a community-owned tertiary institution in Osun State, over the alleged fraudulent PhD certificate of the rector.
Our correspondent had reported that Olaolu came into the school in December 2015 as a deputy rector .
However, because he claimed to have a PhD in Economics from the University of Ibadan, he was made to replace the former rector, Tanimowo Oke.
More than eight months after his arrival, he was reported to have refused to produce his purported PhD certificate.
When PUNCH Metro contacted the UI with a copy of his notification of result, the school’s Director of Public Communications, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, said the varsity had no record of the rector.
The UI spokesperson said Olaolu’s purported matriculation number was fraudulent.
The rector had, however, said he had just obtained his certificate from the school.
But like the notification of result, the purported certificate was sent to UI for verification and was again disclaimed.
The University of Lagos, where Olaolu claimed that he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics also said he did not graduate from the school.
On Friday, a source said the rector was detained in the Ibadan, Oyo State, office of the ICPC.
Some top members of the school’s governing council and board of trustees, who spoke to our correspondent on Saturday and Sunday, also confirmed the development.
One of those who spoke to PUNCH Metro said Olaolu lasted long in the system because he was backed by some cabals in the poly’s management team.
He said, “The school was built with communal effort. We appreciate what you have done. If not for you, some of the secrets would not have been revealed.”
Another member of the management said the school had started looking for a replacement for Olaolu.
“We are already looking for a replacement for him. But we cannot rush to make a statement because we have written the University of Ibadan and they said before Thursday, they would reply to our letter,” he added.
The Chairman of the Governing Council, Igbajo Polytechnic, Prof. Olu Odeyemi, declined comment, saying the school was also conducting its investigation.
Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, said, “The Rector of Igbajo Polytechnic and former Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor, Oduduwa University, Mr Olaolu Akinola Olugbenga, has been arrested by the ICPC for alleged forgery of a doctorate (PhD) certificate.
“Mr Olugbenga, who is currently being detained at the Ibadan, Oyo State office of the commission, is undergoing interrogation after preliminary investigations carried out by operatives acting on a petition, confirmed that the suspect was actually working with a fake PhD certificate purportedly from the University of Ibadan.
“However, during interrogation he insisted in his statement that the certificate was genuine. The suspect’s action violates Section 465 of the Criminal Code and Section 25 of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act 2000 respectively.”
