Gunmen attack Ondo community, kill three guards

Peter Dada, Akure
Fear has gripped the residents of Oba Ile town in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State as some gunmen reportedly stormed the community and killed three members.
The deceased, whose identities had yet to be released as of the time of this report, were said to be security guards and were killed in different locations in the community.
According to a source, two of the guards were killed on Thursday, while the third person was killed on Friday.
After killing them, the alleged killers were said to have left the facilities they were guarding without taking anything.
The source said the manner the victims were murdered raised suspicion that they were attacked by some suspected cultists.
He said, “They (guards) were hacked to death with machete at three different locations at Oba Ile town, including a filling station along Akure Airport Road. The assailants did not steal any valuable at the scenes.
“The killers also left their bloodstained weapons at the scenes.”
It was gathered that, following the development, the residents of the community had not been able to sleep with the two eyes closed for the fear of another attack.
They were said to have been staying awake for several hours in the night, while policemen had also begun patrol of the town.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said the men of the command had been patrolling the town since the day the incidents were brought to the police attention, adding that investigation had started into the matter.
He said, “We have started serious search for the perpetrators of the dastardly acts. I want to assure you that they will soon be arrested and brought to face the law.
“Right now our men are already on the ground in the town and in a few days time, we shall get the perpetrators.”
While urging residents of Oba Ile to remain calm, the PPRO advised members of the public with useful information to contact the police in order to bring the perpetrators to book.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
Stamp out injustice, Saraki, Dogara tell Oshiomhole
John Alechenu, Leke Baiyewu and Olaleye Aluko The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, on Sunday urged the
Herdsmen attack 11 Plateau villages, kill 86, torch 50 houses
• Six injured, 50 houses burnt• Plateau places three LGAs under curfew Friday Olokor, Jos Plateau State was on Sunday thrown into mourning with the killing of
Power asset sale: Osinbajo, Okoh should not fail
A news report indicating that the Federal Government has approved the appointment of Transaction Advisers for two state-owned power assets is welcome. This heralds the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Evil Husband: Man kills wife in front of their 6 weeks old baby
Back to Article
Nigerian singer Olamide states reasons why he can't help people at the moment
- Nigerian rapper Olamide has recently declared that he is unfit to help people at the moment- The artiste said that he has to attain
PHOTOS: Scene of Ojuelegba truck accident
Three people have been confirmed dead after piles of plywood fell off a truck on the Ojuelegba Bridge, Lagos State, on Tuesday. It was learnt that
Many Nigerians among 630 migrants received in Valencia
Many Nigerians, including children were among the 630 migrants saved by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) ship Aquarius and two other ships, that were allowed to
A Nigeria that works: The Nigeria problem statement and the only peaceful solution
By Olayemi OlaniyiI write to bring to your attention the need and urgency to adopt a new instrument of governance for our country to create a
The Rustication Of ‘Kunle Adebajo By UI, The ‘University Of Intolerance’ By 'Fisayo Soyombo
One Day in March 217, I had the good fortune of being one of six speakers invited to the University of Ibadan for the Ibadan
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>