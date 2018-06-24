Police arrest teenager for raping autistic patient

Oluwatobi Akindele

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 17-year-old boy, Abass, for allegedly raping an autistic patient in the Adiyan area of the state.

PUNCH Metro learnt that the suspect scaled a fence into the victim’s house and raped her.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim, who lived with her father, was threatened by the suspect not to tell her parents.

It was learnt that the victim, however, informed her brother when he arrived from a trip, who in turn told their parents.

The victim’s mother, Fehintola, said the suspect took advantage of her 19-year-old daughter’s condition.

She said, “I was not around because I was running an academic programme at the Kaduna State University. My daughter lives with my husband, a retired civil servant. He leaves home at 2pm and returns at 4pm. The gate is always locked from outside. The suspect said each time he saw my husband drove out, he scaled the fence.

“He knew that her younger sister is in the higher institution, so he introduced himself to her (victim) as her sister’s friend. He said they sat for WASSCE together.

“Whenever he came, he had sex with her and put his sex organ in her mouth. He inserted his organ into her anus and private parts more than 20 times between May 16 to May 24, 2018. He even had the audacity to bath in our bathroom.

“After having sex with her in the compound, he dragged her into the bedroom and continued taking advantage of her because she is physically challenged.

“He assumed that she would not recollect all that happened. He instructed her not to tell her parents and if she did, she would kill her. Adhering to the threat, she summoned the courage and told the people in church instead. But fear did not allow anybody to speak out. So, when her brother came to home to visit, she told him as well.”

The mother of five said she was not informed about the incident until she returned from Kaduna on June 17, 2018.

“She is always on drug to control her seizure and boost her brain. Unknowing to the guy, she can easily express herself and identify him. She was able to describe the physique of the boy. I reported at the Olomowewe Police Post on Tuesday.

“On Friday, June 22, 2018, we were on our way to a hospital that treats her when we saw the suspect. She identified him. I called my husband to help apprehend him. But while my husband held the suspect, two of his friends wanted to beat up my husband until people intervened. The case has been transferred to the Agbado Police Station.”

Fehintola said she wanted justice for her daughter, adding that people born with disabilities should not be treated unfairly.

The victim, who spoke incoherently to PUNCH Metro on the telephone, said the suspect had sex with her on many occasions.

“He would scale the fence and enter our compound. He said he wanted to marry me. He said I was his wife. He will put the thing that boys use to press when they want to urinate inside my mouth and put it in the front and at the back of my buttocks. He said if I told daddy and mummy, he would kill me,” she added.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation was ongoing.

He said, “The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has given a directive that the suspect should be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.”

