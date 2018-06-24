Police place N1m bounty on masked lady

Deji Lambo
The Lagos State Police Command has offered a N1m reward to anybody with useful information that will lead to the arrest of a masked lady who alleged that a policeman, Inspector Christopher Nabugwu, was living in opulence.
The masked woman had, in a video that went viral on social media, alleged that Nabugwu was worth over N2bn in cash and assets, adding that he owned a building on 27 Remi Fani-Kayode Street, GRA, Ikeja, worth N250m, and used exotic cars.
According to a statement on Sunday by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, the allegations caught the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, who ordered an investigation into the allegation.
Oti said, “Investigation into the matter was painstakingly carried out. At the end of the probe, it was clear that the allegations were not only false and misleading, but a calculated attempt to malign the name of a hard-working police officer and embarrass the police authorities.”
Oti said the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, would count on the goodwill of Lagosians and Nigerians to get information that would lead to the arrest of the masked woman.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
Stamp out injustice, Saraki, Dogara tell Oshiomhole
John Alechenu, Leke Baiyewu and Olaleye Aluko The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, on Sunday urged the
Herdsmen attack 11 Plateau villages, kill 86, torch 50 houses
• Six injured, 50 houses burnt• Plateau places three LGAs under curfew Friday Olokor, Jos Plateau State was on Sunday thrown into mourning with the killing of
Power asset sale: Osinbajo, Okoh should not fail
A news report indicating that the Federal Government has approved the appointment of Transaction Advisers for two state-owned power assets is welcome. This heralds the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Most Read NewsView all posts
World Cup standings – collated
Official 2018 FIFA World Cup match-ballWorld Cup standings after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A Russia 2 2 0 0
Touching love story of Lionel Messi and wife
At the moment, the superstar of football, Lionel Messi, is incredibly happy with his wife. Why did the best football player in the world fall
Opinion: President Trump, deal maker? Not so fast
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump likes nothing more than presenting himself as the ultimate deal-maker, the master negotiator who can translate his success in business
We are in support of restructuring, Osinbajo says
Olalekan Adetayo and Dayo Ojerinde Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the present administration is not opposed to restructuring as being canvassed in many quarters. He said
Photo: Imo’s Okorocha visits Buhari again
President Muhammadu Buhari received in audience Governor Rochas Okorochas of Imo State and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State in State House on Wednesday. The
Agency boosts water supply in Nasarawa, 3 others
By David OdamaLAFIA – A Non-Governmental organization (NGO) Khadidja Brahim in partnership with Future assured, a pet project of the wife of the president, Hajiya
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>