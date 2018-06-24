Buhari’s gratifying memorabilia

Bukola Ajisola, [email protected] 08035026:
The mood of the nation was lifted once again as the news of the posthumous recognition of Chief Moshood Abiola hit the airwaves.
Before now, the people have been inundated with politically charged narratives that had little or no nexus with the average Nigerian.
For reasons best known to the nation’s past leaders, Abiola was denied his well-deserved recognition as one of the heroes of our democracy.
Expectations were high that late President Umaru Yar’Adua and former President Goodluck Jonathan, being civilians, would do what the military, in its conspiracy to offend the democratic sensibilities of the people, had failed to do by giving honour to this icon of our democracy. But they failed to do so.
The foundation of an enduring democracy was established in Nigeria through the struggle and the martyrdom of Abiola who insisted on the actualisation of the mandate conferred on him through the ballot at a time late military Head-of-State, Gen Sani Abacha, was playing the Russian roulette with the electoral process and was brutally morphing towards a military aberration of civil order.
Many politicians of national reckoning today are beneficiaries of the June 12 denouement, although some of them would rather play the ostrich by recognising May 29 as Democracy Day.
It is most commendable that President Buhari has refused to toe the line of his predecessors who have wished for a complete entombment of June12. The President has once again put his detractors on the defensive.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
In Gombe State: Cholera claims 3, 27 hospitalised
Back to Article
APC Convention: Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman
APC Convention Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman The convention, which held convention Saturday, June, 23, 2018, stretched into Sunday, June 24, 2018. Published: 24.06.2018 Chika Ebuzor ');
Jay-Jay Okocha: Have you met football legend's hot daughter?
Jay-Jay Okocha Have you met football legend's hot daughter? Daniella has been making the rounds on social media and what better time to remember Jay-Jay than during
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Most Read NewsView all posts
Female pilot set to wed dies in plane crash, fiance writes heart wrenching tribute
- Barbra was among 10 people who were on board the flight that crashed at Aberdares - Barbra's fiancee eulogised her in a beautiful poem
6,800 delegates to vote at APC Convention
No fewer than 6,800 delegates are expected to vote for aspirants contesting for positions in the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
Eagles speed proved decisive against Iceland — Rohr
Nigeria’s players take part in a training session at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 15, 2018 during the Russia 2018 World Cup football
NCAA reaffirms autheticity of released aviation figures
By Lawani MikairuNigeria Civil Aviation Authority,NCAA, weekend, reaffirmed the authenticity of its recently released total volume of passengers and ti ckets sales by airlines in
Australian nun who angered Duterte wins stay in deportation
An Australian nun ordered to leave the Philippines after angering President Rodrigo Duterte won a reprieve on Monday from imminent deportation but is still subject
nPDP members reveal their next move ahead of APC national convention
- There have been reports that the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) members are planning to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another party
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>