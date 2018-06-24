June12: Justice for MKO Abiola, Fawehinmi, at last

Rotimi Igbayilola, 9, Abudu Benson Street, Ikorodu Lagos State, 08032304:

Indeed, it is heartwarming that the trio of late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and late Chief Gani Fawehinmi were recently conferred with national awards by the Federal Government.

However, I wonder whether someone like Kingibe deserves such an award, having abandoned Abiola when he needed him most and for accepting to serve in Abacha’s military government.

The life of the late philanthropist should teach the likes of Kingibe that truth is always constant. If he were truly a man of honour, the best thing for him to do in the circumstance would have been to reject the award.

How he managed to stand beside Abiola’s first son, Kola, during the award presentation ceremony still amazes me.

